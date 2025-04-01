"Maryland Father" Or MS-13 Migrant Gangster. Which Is It, MSM?

Left-leaning corporate media unleashed another info war against the Trump administration after The Atlantic published an overnight story titled "An 'Administrative Error' Sends a Maryland Father to a Salvadoran Prison." However, the struggling outlet behind "SignalGate" conveniently omitted a key detail in the headline: the deported migrant held a " prominent role in MS-13 ," according to court filings. Notably, this Mexican drug cartel has been officially designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the Trump administration.

The omission in the title was no accident. Details matter, and this appears to be a concerted effort by the left to sway public opinion as the Democratic Party implodes in polling data over its disastrous Tesla Takedown color revolution operation that, in some instances, has resulted in domestic terrorism attacks against Tesla showrooms, service centers, and vehicles nationwide.

MSM conveniently labeled the migrant MS-13 gangster as "Maryland Father" in the headlines ... and that's all you need to know about their slant (migrant gangsters > national security of citizens).

Many X users fact-checked MSM's reporting, including Will Chamberlain, Senior Counsel at the Internet Accountability Project and the Article III Project, who said, "In an article this evening, The Atlantic pretended that a deported MS-13 gang member was merely a "Maryland father.""

NEW: In an article this evening, The Atlantic pretended that a deported MS-13 gang member was merely a “Maryland father.” https://t.co/ckFeuIeJsS pic.twitter.com/eLJv1jGOxj — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 1, 2025

Before MS13 migrant gangster Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was removed from the US, he had been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in mid-March " due to his prominent role in MS-13 ," according to a court declaration from ICE.

MSM and Dems only fixated on this from the filing: "On March 15, although ICE was aware of his protection from removal to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was removed to El Salvador because of an administrative error." However, even as the filing admits the error, it continued: "final order of removal and Abrego-Garcia's purported membership in MS-13."

Democrats attempted a 'gotcha moment' with Vice President J.D. Vance...

The VP responded:

My comment is that according to the court document you apparently didn't read he was a convicted MS-13 gang member with no legal right to be here. My further comment is that it's gross to get fired up about gang members getting deported while ignoring citizens they victimize.

My further comment is that it’s gross to get fired up about gang members getting deported while ignoring citizens they victimize. https://t.co/cPnloeyXYk — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 1, 2025

VP Vance added in a separate X post:

"It is telling that the entire American media is going to run a propaganda operation today making you think an innocent "father of 3" was apprehended by a gulag."

Kyle Cheney, a "legal affairs reporter" is apparently unable or unwilling to look at the facts here.



In 2019, an Immigration Judge (under the first Trump administration) determined that the deported man was, in fact, a member of the MS-13 gang. He also apparently had multiple… https://t.co/tEFd4AUqGY pic.twitter.com/i70r4leqkw — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 1, 2025

Trump has made it very clear through executive orders that migrant gangsters—especially those affiliated with FTOs such as Tren de Aragua and MS-13—will be deported. The mainstream media and the Democratic Party are furious because their future criminal migrant voters are being deported, and their end goal of a one-party state - like California - is being derailed.

Democrats have chosen migrant gangsters over national security and the safety of law-abiding citizens. This is alarming.