Maryland Scrambles To Deploy More Law Enforcement To Crime-Ridden Baltimore After Trump Threat 

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, both leaning left on the political spectrum, announced late last week that additional law enforcement resources will be deployed to support the crumbling Baltimore City Police force, which is suffering from a dangerous officer shortage after years of disastrous criminal justice reforms, including "defund the police" initiatives and other progressive programs that have backfired.

At a joint press conference on Friday, Mayor Scott declared, "We do not need an occupation. We do not need troops on our streets," adding, "We can do this ourselves."

The state plans to deploy Maryland State Police and Transportation Authority officers into high-risk "no-go" zones controlled by violent gangs that have been allowed to flourish under City Hall's progressive regime, leaving the city plagued by violent crime, which only sparked a population exodus.

What's alarming is that Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott only moved to bolster the city's police force after President Trump's recent threat to deploy federal law enforcement to restore law and order.

Years of violent crime chaos, but no action? Why is that?

"Chicago is a hellhole right now, Baltimore is a hellhole right now," Trump said earlier this month, adding, "I have an obligation .... this is a political thing."

Mayor Scott stated, "This announcement is about using government resources in a targeted, evidence-based way, in order to make our neighborhoods safer. We are grateful that Governor Moore has chosen to reinstate this partnership after it was eliminated by the previous administration. This is the kind of support we need for our violence intervention work, which has brought crime to record lows across the board. It takes all of us—state, city, and federal law enforcement, including the ATF, FBI, and DEA, community violence interrupters, and residents—to build on this progress and create the safer, healthier Baltimore we know is possible."

The confusing part is why far-left politicians running the state and city into the ground didn't act before Trump. Why did it take a strong leader in the White House to force state and city officials to respond finally? Shouldn't these local leaders be serving the people of Baltimore and prioritizing their well-being?

Yet the optics certaintly show that Moore might serve someone else besides Marylanders.

Sigh Moore...

And Mayor Scott.

The chart Democrats in the state don't want the nation to see...

Baltimore is a crime-ridden hellhole. Everyone knows it. Democrats own it, yet there's been zero accountability for years of failed criminal and social justice reforms that plunged the city into an era of violent crime and death.

Another massive failure is the school system, which enriches leftist unions that, in turn, fuel the Democratic Party's machine while robbing youngsters of any chance at future success. Democrats preach diversity, yet once they seized power, they shun anyone with an opposing political view.