Massie Bill Demands Federal Candidates Reveal Dual Citizenship

Seeking to spotlight federal office-seekers who may have a conflict of interest, Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie has introduced a bill that would require candidates for federal office to disclose any non-American citizenships they hold.

"Personally, I don’t think dual citizens should serve in Congress, but I ultimately decided to introduce a transparency bill requiring full disclosure of citizenship," said Massie in a Monday Fox News interview with Will Cain. "Voters can then make the decision." So far, Massie's Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act (HR 2356) has attracted four co-sponsors, all of them Republicans: Andy Biggs (AZ-5), Clay Higgins (LA-3), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14) and Nicholas Begich (AK at-large).

Massie argues that voters should know if a candidate has loyalties to foreign countries (Allison Bailey / NurPhoto via AP and NBC News)

While it's not a provision of his transparency-focused bill that would amend the Federal Election Campaign Act, Massie thinks dual citizens in Congress "should... abstain from votes specifically benefitting those countries," the libertarian-minded MIT grad said in a press release accompanying the introduction of his bill. "We swear an oath to the Constitution, and the question is, if you're a citizen of two countries, which oath are you taking more seriously, or can you take them both seriously?" Massie told Fox's Cain.

Underscoring the mystery that Massie is seeking to end, it's unclear how many current members of Congress have citizenship in a foreign country. Indeed, ZeroHedge wasn't able to identify any members who have disclosed dual citizenships on their own. According to Pew Research, there are 19 foreign-born members of the 119th Congress, but that doesn't necessarily equate to holding citizenship abroad. Among those 19, the countries of birth are Mexico (4 members), India (3), South Korea (2) Ukraine (2), Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Japan, Peru, Somalia and Taiwan.

"I'm not picking on any particular country," said Massie. However, American social media and other discourse regarding US officials' potential dual citizenship has overwhelmingly focused on Israel, which receives billions of dollars in US military aid every year, in a relationship that foments intense foreign resentments against the United States, and terrorism against Americans.

When he last summer first began advocating for dual citizens in Congress to renounce their foreign citizenships, Massie was immediately accused of anti-semitism. One of his accusers was then-Florida state senator Randy Fine, who on Tuesday was elected to the US Congress in a special election:

This guy is just gross. Who in Congress is a dual citizen? I think we all know the slur he is tossing around. The real question is why certain Florida politicians choose this bigot to hang around with. https://t.co/ngs7RTjwDn — Senator Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) August 19, 2024

Fine, who calls himself the "Hebrew Hammer," has a history of intensely zealous support of Israel, to include a host of controversial statements celebrating IDF-inflicted bloodshed -- even mocking a photo that purportedly depicted a baby killed by US-supplied weapons. The Trump endorsee, who accompanied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he traveled 6,600 miles to Jerusalem to sign a state law to target antisemitism, has also used a slur ("Judenrat") to attack a fellow Jew who challenged Fine's fiercely pro-Israel line.

Massie's refusal to vote for aid to Israel, and his votes against bills that would subject colleges that allow anti-Israel speech to federal enforcement actions, have made him a recurring target of pro-Israel political organizations. They've spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attempts to oust him in a GOP primary or simply undermine his political future -- so far, all in vain.

One of the biggest spenders in 2024 was an offshoot of the powerful American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Staking a position that echoes his transparency-seeking Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act, Massie has argued that AIPAC should be compelled to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act:

Foreign interest lobbying group AIPAC is running $300,000 of ads as part of a pressure campaign to influence my votes in Congress.



The Foreign Agents Registration Act requires agents of foreign principals to register & disclose certain information. Should AIPAC register w/FARA? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 10, 2024

In February, when Massie teased a potential 2026 bid for the Senate seat of retiring former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican Jewish Coalition warned that "the RJC campaign budget to ensure he is defeated will be unlimited." Massie turned that threat into a fundraising bonanza of his own, raising hundreds of thousands in small-dollar contributions to his campaign fund in just a few days.

On Tuesday, treading on what may be thin political ice himself, Cain endorsed Massie's Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act:

"I don't like it when I see an elected official have more than the American flag in their...bio on X. I don't want to see a Ukrainian flag. I don't want to see an Israeli flag. I want to see single loyalty to the United States of America."