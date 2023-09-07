McCarthy Faces House Revolt Over Biden's Latest Multi-Billion Slush Fund For Ukraine, Stonewalled Impeachment Inquiry

As we head into another episode of "shutdown theatre" where Republicans throw scat before caving to the Democrats at the 11th hour, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is once again facing an internal revolt from Freedom Caucus members over the Biden administration's $40 billion supplemental spending request - which includes $24 billion more for Ukraine - which many want separated from other aspects of the bill.

What's more, 'Uniparty' McCarthy has also received a clear warning from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and others, that he also needs to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden over his family's foreign business dealings, or his job may be on the line.

"I worked very hard in January to develop a toolkit for House Republicans to use in a productive and positive way. I don’t believe we’ve used those tools as effectively as we should have," Gaetz told conservative radio host Todd Starnes, alluding to the drawn-out negotiations which saw McCarthy elected Speaker by slim margins. "That means forcing votes on impeachment. And if Speaker McCarthy stands in our way, he may not have the job long," Gaetz added.

McCarthy notably chose not to launch an impeachment inquiry with the stroke of a pen - and has instead opted to force the House into a full vote on the matter, which won't likely succeed thanks to the GOP's thin margins in the chamber and the number of loyal uniparty Republicans who won't jeopardize control in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump has even called on Congressional Republicans to make Ukraine aid conditional on launching a Biden impeachment inquiry.

"Congress should refuse to authorize a single additional shipment of our depleted weapons stockpiles … to Ukraine until the FBI, DOJ and IRS hand over every scrap of evidence they have on the Biden Crime Family’s corrupt business dealings," Trump said during a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, adding that any Republican lawmakers who failed to join the effort should face primary challenges.

On Thursday, Punchbowl News reported that McCarthy and House GOP leadership want to attach billions of dollars in disaster relief to the $40 billion short-term stopgap bill, which would carve out Ukraine aid and virtually guarantee a showdown with the Senate and President Joe Biden.

Senate leaders in both parties want to pass Biden’s full $40 billion supplemental spending request — which would go to disaster relief, border security and Ukraine — by the end of the month. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged senators to pass it expeditiously Wednesday, as we detailed in our Midday edition. Acknowledging a “difference of opinion in my party on this,” McConnell said maintaining U.S. support for Ukraine is a national security priority. He added that Ukraine isn’t just fighting for its own independence but also “degrading the military of one of our biggest rivals.” McConnell has been making this case against Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Yet McCarthy and his leadership team don’t seem to care about this argument. They’re planning to leave the Ukraine funding out of the supplemental package in order to consider it separately. Instead, House Republicans want to include disaster relief on a continuing resolution designed to keep federal agencies open until some point in November. Congress needs to pass a CR by Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown. -Punchbowl News

Meanwhile, McCarthy also wants the Biden administration to change border policies, as well as boost the overall funding for border security in return for the GOP signing off on additional Ukraine aid, according to multiple Punchbowl sources.

This is all setting the stage for a chaotic September, as the next potential shutdown looms in roughly three weeks - as the White House and Senate Democrats will be very hesitant to break up the $40 billion supplemental bill despite the fact that the United States has already spent more than $100 billion on the Ukraine war, and a growing number of House Republicans are opposed to additional funding.

"At some point, we’ve got to deal with the Ukraine issue," Senate Minority Whip John Thune told the outlet. "But if they send us a vehicle that we could do something with when it comes over here, that’s also a possibility."

According to Thune, the Senate could amend the House-passed continuing resolution and add Ukraine funds to it, but due to GOP opposition, it could lead to a shutdown. That said, Thune suggested that more border money could overcome objections.

"I think we’ve got a big demand on our side for the border, and especially, that’s going to be something that the House has to execute on getting some across the floor over there," he said.