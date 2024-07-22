Meet The Harris Campaign's New Deputy Press Secretary For Swing-State Pennsylvania

Eric Lipka, who recently worked for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), has been appointed as the Biden- Harris campaign's deputy press secretary for Pennsylvania. According to Lipka's social media profiles, he is a traveling 'drag queen' on the weekends.

In an X post on July 17, Lipka revealed, "Thrilled to share I've joined the Biden-Harris campaign as deputy press secretary for Pennsylvania!"

He added, "Let's get to work, and finish the job!"

For Lipka, in the key battleground state, he might want to give up weekend drag events and, instead, focus on the Biden campaign because the latest polling data from Emerson College shows Trump leads Biden by a 5-point margin (48% to 43%) in the state, following the assassination attempt last weekend.

This is the new Deputy Press Secretary for PA for the Biden campaign pic.twitter.com/G8GOTUxsXK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 18, 2024

This was first reported by Fox News.

‘Erotica the Drag Queen’: Meet the Biden campaign staffer helping with comms strategy in key state https://t.co/IWIiKnjsWP — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 21, 2024

Furthermore, Democrats have been pressuring Biden to step aside following the disastrous debate with Trump last month. There are concerns the president's cognitive decline has worsened.

Let's not forget Jill Biden's quote, "Decency is on the ballot."

“Decency is on the ballot” - Jill Biden pic.twitter.com/yUhUblBv8K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2024

And wokeness "is straight up precursor to *violent* revolutionary Marxism," Eric Weinstein recently wrote on X.

Weinstein said that the Democratic Party embracing wokeness is inadvertently promoting a communist agenda aimed at destabilizing capitalism and American society.

Let's get back to this...

A majority of Americans are rejecting the woke agenda by showing their support for Trump.