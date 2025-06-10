Mexican Senate President Revives Territorial Claims Amid Los Angeles Civil Unrest

On Monday, Mexican Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña publicly displayed an 1830 map of Mexico during a press conference, emphasizing that Mexico once held sovereignty over California, Texas, and much of the modern-day U.S. Southwest.

Noroña's gesture could be viewed as a nationalist provocation, subtly reinforcing irredentist intentions at a time when foreign nationals and dark-money-funded, Marxist-aligned NGOs are sparking civil unrest in Los Angeles—widespread looting, arson, and violent clashes with both local and federal law enforcement.

"We'll build the wall and pay for it. But we'll do it according to the 1830 map of Mexico... Mexicans were settled in these territories before the U.S. The Mexicans living there are in what has always been their homeland," Noroña emphasized.

U.S. Conservative legal scholar Randy Barnett wrote on X, "So I guess it's an invasion then, and these are enemy aliens. Attention SCOTUS."

President of the Mexican Senate (TODAY):



"We'll build the wall and pay for it. But we'll do it according to the 1830 map of Mexico... Mexicans were settled in these territories before the U.S. The Mexicans living there are in what has always been their homeland." pic.twitter.com/dvN6efNiSr — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) June 9, 2025

The U.S. legally acquired those territories through the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, after Mexico lost the war it started. The land was purchased, not stolen — and Mexico agreed to the terms. — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurMorganTX) June 10, 2025

