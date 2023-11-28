print-icon
Mini-Me Soros Gets 'Community Noted' Into Oblivion Over Crime Stats

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023 - 10:05 PM

Elon Musk showcased the power of Community Notes on social media platform X to tackle disinformation by fact-checking Alex Soros, George Soros' 30-something-year-old 'woke' son, who re-posted a progressive media outlet's report titled "Where Are Murder Rates Actually Higher? Not in progressive cities."

Elon Musk stated that those who can't handle reality will leave the platform because of Community Notes. He said, "The public will increasingly come to realize that X is the best source of truth, causing our user numbers to rise as they abandon the less accurate sources of information." 

Musk quoted a post from X user The Rabbit Hole, which shared two images:

First Picture: Soros getting hit by Community Notes for misrepresenting the reality of crime in America.

Second Picture: Soros getting ratio'd by a random bunny account under the same post.

Musk also replied to the post, saying, "Facts are facts!" 

The crowdsourced fact-checking program on the social media platform countered Soros' post by revealing that five cities, including St. Louis, Baltimore, New Orleans, Detroit, and Cleveland, had some of the highest murder rates and were run by Democrats. 

Some of these Democrat-controlled metro areas have leaders in Ciy Halls who fail to enforce 'common sense' law and order, along with Soros-linked prosecutors. 

Remember earlier this month when Musk revealed how Soros 'hijacked' US cities without changing any laws... 

For some context, here's a sheriff, just outside of crime-ridden Baltimore City, who recently dropped some truth bombs about radical progressive lawmakers that are imploding American cities. 

Besides Community Notes, citizen X journalists also fact-checked the son of the rogue billionaire.

Here's what they said:

Leaving fact-checking to corporate media, think tanks, mega-corporations (cough cough, Pfizer and Moderna), and the government (cough cough again, FBI) has been a disaster for society as elites distort reality for their own political gain. 

How the tables have turned: Average working poor folks are fact-checking the political elites. 

And what is the elites' response? Ban 'free speech' because it is considered 'hate speech.' 

