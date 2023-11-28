Mini-Me Soros Gets 'Community Noted' Into Oblivion Over Crime Stats

Elon Musk showcased the power of Community Notes on social media platform X to tackle disinformation by fact-checking Alex Soros, George Soros' 30-something-year-old 'woke' son, who re-posted a progressive media outlet's report titled "Where Are Murder Rates Actually Higher? Not in progressive cities."

Elon Musk stated that those who can't handle reality will leave the platform because of Community Notes. He said, "The public will increasingly come to realize that X is the best source of truth, causing our user numbers to rise as they abandon the less accurate sources of information."

Musk quoted a post from X user The Rabbit Hole, which shared two images:

First Picture: Soros getting hit by Community Notes for misrepresenting the reality of crime in America. Second Picture: Soros getting ratio'd by a random bunny account under the same post.

Musk also replied to the post, saying, "Facts are facts!"

Facts are facts! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2023

The crowdsourced fact-checking program on the social media platform countered Soros' post by revealing that five cities, including St. Louis, Baltimore, New Orleans, Detroit, and Cleveland, had some of the highest murder rates and were run by Democrats.

Some of these Democrat-controlled metro areas have leaders in Ciy Halls who fail to enforce 'common sense' law and order, along with Soros-linked prosecutors.

Remember earlier this month when Musk revealed how Soros 'hijacked' US cities without changing any laws...

Elon Musk explains how Soros hijacked our system without changing a single law: pic.twitter.com/D1eNsfyF9E — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 31, 2023

For some context, here's a sheriff, just outside of crime-ridden Baltimore City, who recently dropped some truth bombs about radical progressive lawmakers that are imploding American cities.

Man, you talk about tragic, listen to American patriot and Sheriff of Wicomico County, Maryland, Mike Lewis @WicoSheriff talk about what #BLM and open border Democrats have done to his state and our country! When is enough going to be enough? #TrumpWasRight #SaveAmerica!



Law &… pic.twitter.com/nrAHdEOMTS — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 31, 2023

Besides Community Notes, citizen X journalists also fact-checked the son of the rogue billionaire.

Here's what they said:

Soros funded democrat politicians destroy every city they run.

Proof:

Left, is republican run Huntsville Alabama.

Right, is democrat run Birmingham Alabama. pic.twitter.com/U1XrCUrbTg — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) November 27, 2023

Maximum cope.



Just admit your experiment has failed. You can save hundreds, maybe thousands of lives by stopping the progressive DA madness now. — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) November 26, 2023

how is it possible to be this disconnected from reality? — Joel Heyman (@JoelHeyman) November 28, 2023

From "The Floyd Effect:" https://t.co/zhNvWH3oCF



Of the 25 counties with the most total homicides in 2018-2021 according to the CDC, all 25 voted for Biden. Homicide victimization rates are highest in the blackest counties: pic.twitter.com/vdeWfkWC2O — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) November 27, 2023

Alex should tell us why the Soros fund the democrats politicians, DA’s, and judges that are destroying the black communities and committing black genocide. — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) November 27, 2023

Why would you compare cities to rural areas unless you were trying to hide the real impact of policies?



Comparing liberal-run cities to conservative-run cities would be valid. Same for counties. Anything else comes off as trickery, no matter which side does it.



Also, non-murder… https://t.co/4nNpiCRI6l — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 27, 2023

Leaving fact-checking to corporate media, think tanks, mega-corporations (cough cough, Pfizer and Moderna), and the government (cough cough again, FBI) has been a disaster for society as elites distort reality for their own political gain.

How the tables have turned: Average working poor folks are fact-checking the political elites.

And what is the elites' response? Ban 'free speech' because it is considered 'hate speech.'