print-icon
print-icon

Minneapolis ICE Shooting Shows Left Wing's Protest Industrial Complex Wants Another 'George Floyd'-Type Riot

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The latest iteration of the Democratic Party's color-revolution-style operation was on full display in recent days as tensions erupted following the fatal shooting of a left-wing activist by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal enforcement sweep in Minnesota. This incident demonstrates that the protest industrial complex, funded by left-wing billionaires, has been on standby, waiting for a catalyzing event to ignite mass mobilization.

MSM, the Democratic Party, and left-wing nonprofits are working hard to manufacture another 'George Floyd’-type protest or riot by omitting key context about the woman shot and killed by an ICE agent. They conveniently left out her social justice "warrior" role in Minneapolis, including her reported involvement with "ICE Watch" and other operations to disrupt ICE raids in the sanctuary city. These details matter because MSM attempted to manufacture an outrage news cycle, while nonprofits create artificial multi-city protests aimed at shifting public opinion on ICE operations nationwide.

But Alpha News published cellphone camera footage from one of the ICE agents that confirmed the activist was indeed involved in a confrontation leading up to the deadly shooting.

Hours after the shooting on Wednesday night, we pointed out how left-wing nonprofits from Minneapolis to New York deployed rapid response teams to ignite multi-city protests - this only shows how there is a vast network of radicals that operate on-demand protests.

There was even a report showing that an NGO network tied to CCP-linked communist billionaire Neville Roy Singham was allegedly activated as a command-and-control support node to organize nationwide anti-ICE protests.

By late in the week, left-wing groups and even Antifa or Antifa-aligned groups attempted to carry the protest and riot momentum into the weekend.

Here is the protest and riot activity across Minneapolis and other sanctuary cities on Friday night:

Critical reads from the week:

The takeaway here is that the Democratic Party is desperately seeking another George Floyd-style protest or riot to shift public opinion about Trump's expanded ICE deportation operations nationwide, which are deporting criminal illegal aliens out of the country. If we understand that mass migration has been used by the party in an attempt to build a one-party-rule (California-style) nation, then we can see why these on-the-ground pressure campaigns against ICE even exist in the first place.

Loading recommendations...