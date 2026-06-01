Moderna Snags $50 Million Ebola Vax Contract

Moderna is receiving up to $50 million to accelerate the development of an Ebola vaccine, as the virus continues to spread in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The funding is coming from global health organization ​CEPI, which told Reuters that it was possible to bring the vaccines to trial phase within a couple of months.

CEPI said it would also invest up to $8.6 million for a shot developed by the University of Oxford and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and an initial $3.2 million for a vaccine developed by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative. -Reuters

"Every day counts in the race against this deadly disease," said Richard Hatchett, head of CEPI, adding that the vaccines are on "a not infinitely distant horizon."

That said, Hatchett also cautioned that vaccine development can be unpredictable, plus there's a 'challenging security situation' in eastern Congo that might make trials complex - which, includes (most recently) locals setting fire to an Ebola treatment center after they were stopped from retrieving the body of a dead man.

The crowd set fire to two tents fitted with eight beds run by a medical charity called The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA), said Deputy Senior Commissioner Jean-Claude Mukendi, head of the public security department in Ituri Province.

Mukendi said the youths had not understood the protocols for burying a suspected Ebola victim.

“His family, friends, and other young people wanted to take his body home for a funeral even though the instructions from the authorities during this Ebola virus outbreak are clear,” Mukendi said. “All bodies must be buried according to the regulations.”

So far there have been 282 confirmed cases and 42 deaths in the recent outbreak, and around 1,100 suspected cases, according to the African CDC and the World Health Organization.

Beyond the DRC, nine cases have been confirmed in Uganda, including one death.

Two weeks to stop the uncontrollable anal bleeding and 50% chance of death?