"Must Have Been Tipped Off": Jack Daniel's Cuts Woke Training Ahead Of Robby Starbuck's Next Exposé

Hiding behind the veil of "progressivism," the toxic woke mind virus has infected corporate America, transforming companies into left-wing activists.

In response to woke corporate America, commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck has waged an anti-woke crusade, which has already led Harley-Davidson Inc., Tractor Supply Co., and Deere & Co. to reverse or entirely nuke diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and other woke programs.

In an overnight Wednesday post on X, Starbuck announced that Jack Daniels would be his next target for exposing internal DEI programs. However, unlike previous big reveals, Jack Daniels' parent company, Brown-Forman Corp., had been tipped off well in advance...

"They must have been tipped off by us going through employee LinkedIn pages," Starbuck said. He posted an email from company executives to employees about the 'evolving' situation surrounding its DEI program:

Ending participation in the @HRC's Corporate Equality Index social credit system.

Executive + employee bonuses/goals are tied to business performance; not DEI.

An END to "quantitative workforce and supplier diversity ambitions".

Cutting woke trainings.

Here's the email:

And Starbuck's X post.

Big news: The next company we were set to expose was @JackDaniels_US.



They must have been tipped off by us going through employee LinkedIn pages.



They just preemptively announced that they’ll be making these changes:



• Ending participation in the @HRC’s Corporate Equality… pic.twitter.com/0O1DkkIKrO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 22, 2024

Starbuck's anti-woke crusade against companies with large conservative customer bases is to stop the DEI infection from spreading across corporate America.

Separately, journalist Sasha Kim cited James Lindsay, a mathematician turned culture critic and author of the website called New Discourses, who said, "The goal of DEI is equity, which is essentially a rebranding of socialism" and "Diversity is the means of installing political officers to enforce equity. Inclusion and belonging are the tools by which political officers will be concentrated, and the means by which opponents and dissidents will be removed."