Harley-Davidson Hits Brakes On Woke Activism Amid Boycotts & Bud Light Treatment At Sturgis

Commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck's strategy to expose all the insane woke activism within mega-corporations with large conservative customer bases logged another win today. This comes on the heels of his successful campaign to pressure Tractor Supply into scrapping its diversity, equity, and inclusion program and forcing John Deere to scale back its DEI policies.

Nearly a month after Starbuck launched the anti-woke crusade against iconic motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson in an X post titled "It's time to expose Harley Davidson," Harley issued a press release explaining earlier today, "We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community."

In response to mounting social media backlash and boycotts at the 84th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally earlier this month, Harley succumbed to Starbuck's pressure by eliminating DEI functions at the company and woke spending goals. This is a victory for Harley riders, as the company now pledges to focus its sponsorships on motorcycling, first responders, active military, and veterans. Also, it said there would be no more woke training for employees.

Another win for our movement. I couldn’t do this without all of you. @harleydavidson just issued this statement where they promise:



• No more DEI functions



• No more supplier diversity spend goals



• They’ll no longer participate in @HRC scoring



• Sponsorship activities… pic.twitter.com/HMICsQAbz4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 19, 2024

Some X users suggested that the boycott at the 84th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota earlier this month was a wake-up call for management. The event is the largest motorcycle rally in the world. As Starbuck pointed earlier this month, the Harley tent at Sturgis received the 'Bud Light treatment'.

Add Harley to the list.

Not all X users were satisfied with Starbuck's win. They said until the CEO and other leftist activists in management are fired, these folks are just going to rebrand wokeism.

Until they get rid of those woke executives, they’ll just rebrand this stuff. This letter has too much woke speak. Just like John Deere, they’re fence sitting. Look at the difference between Tractor Supply’s response vs. John Deere and Harley Davidson. Tractor Supply is making… — Gabrielle Clark (@GabsClark5) August 19, 2024

It's not a win until the CEO and board are out! Never count your chickens before they've hatched. If manufacturing doesn't remain and those policies aren't actually followed through with, then it's all just surface nonsense. A victory only happens when those things take place — JDS (@TikiDrinki) August 19, 2024

Until they fire the CEO it's all fake!! Don't believe one word that comes out of there liberal lying mouth — 🇺🇸⚡NATIVE PATRIOT⚡🇺🇸 (@gcombs71) August 19, 2024

Which major American brand will Starbuck target next?