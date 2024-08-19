print-icon
print-icon

Harley-Davidson Hits Brakes On Woke Activism Amid Boycotts & Bud Light Treatment At Sturgis

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Aug 19, 2024 - 11:40 PM

Commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck's strategy to expose all the insane woke activism within mega-corporations with large conservative customer bases logged another win today. This comes on the heels of his successful campaign to pressure Tractor Supply into scrapping its diversity, equity, and inclusion program and forcing John Deere to scale back its DEI policies

Nearly a month after Starbuck launched the anti-woke crusade against iconic motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson in an X post titled "It's time to expose Harley Davidson," Harley issued a press release explaining earlier today, "We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community." 

In response to mounting social media backlash and boycotts at the 84th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally earlier this month, Harley succumbed to Starbuck's pressure by eliminating DEI functions at the company and woke spending goals. This is a victory for Harley riders, as the company now pledges to focus its sponsorships on motorcycling, first responders, active military, and veterans. Also, it said there would be no more woke training for employees.

Some X users suggested that the boycott at the 84th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota earlier this month was a wake-up call for management. The event is the largest motorcycle rally in the world. As Starbuck pointed earlier this month, the Harley tent at Sturgis received the 'Bud Light treatment'. 

Add Harley to the list. 

Not all X users were satisfied with Starbuck's win. They said until the CEO and other leftist activists in management are fired, these folks are just going to rebrand wokeism. 

Which major American brand will Starbuck target next?

0
Loading...