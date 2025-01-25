New Documents: Hunter Biden's Name, Signature Tied To $60 Million Fraud Investigation

Recently pardoned Hunter Biden has once again found himself at the center of controversy, as newly surfaced bank records and corporate documents indicate that a shared bank account linked to the future first son was used in a fraudulent bond transaction tied to Burnham Asset Management. The firm was involved in a million-dollar securities fraud that saw two of Biden’s business partners arrested and convicted - while Hunter escaped accountability, Just the News reports.

Huntr's former business partners, Devon Archer and Jason Galanis, were convicted for their roles in a scheme that defrauded an Oglala Sioux Native American tribal entity of tens of millions of dollars. Federal authorities found that instead of investing the funds as promised, Archer, Galanis, and their associates misappropriated the bond proceeds.

While Archer and Galanis faced prosecution, Hunter quickly faded into the bushes, telling lawmakers in his impeachment inquiry deposition that his proposed role in the company "never came to fruition." However, bank records and a signature analysis reveal that Biden was more entangled with the firm than he has publicly acknowledged.

A Shared Bank Account Used in the Scheme

Records show that a bank account linked to Biden and Archer - Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC (RSB) - was directly involved in the fraudulent bond transaction. According to a source close to the transaction, the bonds were transferred to and from the RSB account, possibly to capitalize on the Biden name - a pattern consistent with House Republican claims that Hunter Biden leveraged his last name for lucrative deals.

While Hunter Biden’s former attorney George Mesires, argued that his client’s name was used without his knowledge...

"The defendants...invoked and used Hunter’s name—without his knowledge—to lend their business venture more credibility," Mesires said. "As soon as Hunter learned of the illegal conduct, and that his name was being used in this unauthorized and inappropriate manner, Hunter took immediate steps to ensure that his business interests would not be associated with the Burnham Group or with any of the defendants."

...however congressional testimony from Archer tells a different story. Archer testified that Biden was not only involved but held the position of corporate secretary at RSB and had "a handshake 50-50 ownership" of the entity.

Additionally, the RSB account was the primary conduit for Biden’s payments from Burisma Holdings, the controversial Ukrainian energy company at the center of Republican allegations that the Biden family engaged in influence peddling.

Hunter Biden Floated as a Board Member

Beyond the bank transactions, draft documents obtained by investigators suggest that Hunter Biden was considered for a leadership role in the bond transaction itself. A draft private placement memorandum for the Wakpamni Lake Community bond offering lists Biden as a potential board member for the issuing entity, Sovereign Re Capital Holdings Inc.

The document, which was reviewed by Just the News, describes Biden’s credentials, including his tenure at Boies, Schiller, Flexner, LLP, his work with Rosemont Seneca firms, and his position as Honorary Co-Chair of the 2009 Presidential Inaugural Committee - the same year his father became vice president.

It remains unclear whether this proposed role was finalized or if Biden actively participated in the bond deal. However, during Archer’s trial, his defense attorney, Matthew L. Schwartz, asserted that “Hunter Biden was part of this deal.”

Hunter Biden’s legal team disputed this claim, maintaining that he was never actively involved in Burnham or the fraudulent transactions.

Biden’s Testimony and Congressional Scrutiny

During his 2024 impeachment inquiry deposition, Biden reiterated his stance that his involvement in Burnham "never came to fruition."

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) directly questioned Biden on the matter:

Biggs: “Did you have any active participation in Burnham, either as an equity holder, director, or officer?”

Biden: “No. I don't think that ever came to fruition. I think that there was a proposal that I'd be a part of that, but it all fell apart in all of this.”

Despite his denials, congressional Republicans remain skeptical. With President Joe Biden’s recent sweeping pardon covering Hunter Biden’s actions from 2014 to the present, some lawmakers are looking for alternative legal avenues to continue their investigations.

Could Hunter Biden Be Forced to Testify Again?

One avenue that Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has floated is compelling Hunter Biden to testify again—this time without Fifth Amendment protections.

“With Hunter Biden’s pardon, he has no Fifth Amendment right not to testify and tell the truth,” Johnson said in an interview on John Solomon Reports. “So he could be… prosecuted for lying to Congress. He’s going to have to answer truthfully. So that’s a real possibility.”

House Republicans are now weighing their next steps considering Hunter's massive pardon in December, the investigation remains far from over. With documented financial transactions, corporate records, and sworn testimony painting an increasingly complicated picture, the Biden family’s business dealings continue to fuel questions about influence peddling and financial transparency.

“But what is interesting is, with Hunter Biden's pardon, he has no Fifth Amendment right not to testify and tell the truth, and so he could be, we could prosecute him for lying to Congress,” Sen. Johnson told the John Solomon Reports podcast earlier this month. “He's going to have to answer truthfully. So that's a real possibility.”