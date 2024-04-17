New NPR CEO Gave Ted Talk Asserting "Truth" Is A "Distraction"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

New NPR CEO Katherine Maher gave a Ted Talk during which she asserted that “truth” is a “distraction” which is “getting in the way of getting things done.”

Calls are growing for NPR to have its government funding withdrawn after a series of tweets by Maher were uncovered in which she supported far-left causes, including endorsing racial reparations and making claims that the planet is “burning.”

But the content of the Ted Talk she gave is raising even more eyebrows.

Maher ludicrously suggested during the speech that far-left Wikipedia had a model “which actually works really well” in determining “what the truth really is.”

Acknowledging that Wikipedia writers are “not focused on the truth, they’re focused on something else, which is the best of what we can know right now,” Maher suggested the “truth” was not a priority.

"Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that's getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done."



“In fact, our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done,” she said.

Maher went on to claim “there are many different truths” based on the feelings, environment and perception of different individuals.

In other words, there is no objective truth and the truth is whatever left-wing journalists and biased Wikipedia editors say it is.

Elon Musk has blasted NPR in recent days, asserting that the network has “become a hard left propaganda machine that tolerates no dissent.”

That was in response to comments by award-winning veteran senior NPR editor Uri Berliner, who was suspended after sharing concerns about the state of the mainstream media.

Berliner lamented the “declining ratings” and “sorry levels of trust,” calling on the legacy press to go back to square one “with the basic building blocks of journalism.”

[ZH: Berliner just resigned, explaining that "I cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divisive views confirm the very problems at NPR I cite in my Free Press essay."]

Musk also highlighted how Maher (who puts pronouns in her bio) has a history of working for corrupt, globalist institutions.

“While NPR often claims that public funding accounts for only a small portion of its budget, the outlet’s parent company, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, received $525 million this year, $126 million of which went to public radio stations. Because much of NPR’s public funding is indirect, channelled through member fees paid by local stations, it is able to claim financial independence,” reports Unherd.

Last year, Twitter placed a label on NPR’s account describing the outlet as “State-affiliated media,” with owner Elon Musk commenting that the description “seems accurate.”

