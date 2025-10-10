Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To Democracy Activist María Corina Machado

Not even brokering a historic cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas that ended more than two years of war was enough for President Trump to secure the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Early Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

"Machado is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize first and foremost for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela. But democracy is also in retreat internationally. Democracy – understood as the right to freely express one's opinion, to cast one's vote and to be represented in elective government – is the foundation of peace both within countries and between countries," Norwegian Nobel Committee wrote in a statement, adding that Machado "meets all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel's will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate."

Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chairman of the Nobel Peace Committee, was asked by reporters about international pressure to award the prize to President Trump for his historic Israel-Hamas peace deal. He noted that "in the long history" of the Nobel Peace Prize, the committee has seen many different campaigns and "media tension," adding that it receives letters and emails each year from people around the world expressing "what, for them, leads to peace."

Frydnes concluded, "We base our decision only on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel."

It's important to note that Barack Hussein Obama received the 2009 prize for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

What exactly were those "extraordinary efforts"? By the time Obama won the prize, he accomplished very little; in fact, in the years ahead, the former left-wing president went on to drop 26,000 drone strike bombs across seven countries and stoked racial divisions in America to unprecedented levels.

Obama was given the Nobel Peace Prize for getting elected as a black man



He then went on to drop 26,000+ drone strike bombs in more than 7 countries and deepened racial divisions in America to unprecedented levels



Trump has signed more peace deals and stopped more wars than… https://t.co/GIIbsgdNOA — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 9, 2025

"The Nobel Prize is sorely tarnished from giving it to unworthy scoundrels like Obama," Dinesh D'Souza wrote on X.

Trump on Obama's prize...

FACT CHECK: TRUE! 😂



President Trump on Obama's Nobel Peace Prize:



"They gave it to Obama for doing absolutely NOTHING but destroying our country." pic.twitter.com/dOZwEIBAvh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2025

What's laughable is that globalists award themselves and their friends fancy prizes for doing "God's work" - yet under their decades of rule, they've managed to spark endless wars, implement failed Keynesian economics that fueled a global debt crisis, push toxic Marxist-inspired social, criminal justice reforms and other policies, and enforce nation-killing open borders, among countless other disastrous ideas that have sown chaos worldwide. Yet when Trump comes to power to correct these failed globalist policies, the same liberal elites label him a "threat to democracy," a "fascist," a "Nazi," and every other insult in the dictionary. Maybe it's time for a new Nobel Prize system, just like Elon Musk is about to usher in a new Wikipedia-like platform, called Grokipedia.