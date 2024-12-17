NY Hits Luigi Mangione With Terror-Related Charges In UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Death

The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from Hunt Valley, Maryland, who is charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel earlier this month, was formally indicted in New York on Tuesday afternoon.

Luigi Mangione was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of possessing a forged driver's license, according to Bloomberg.

The case was elevated to first-degree murder because Thompson was killed "in furtherance of an act of terrorism," NY prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

We suspect the first-degree murder charge in furtherance of terrorism stems from Luigi's alleged manifesto, which stated, " Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming . A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world..."

Essentially, "furtherance of terrorism" refers to the use of violence or threats of violence to achieve political or social goals.

"We allege that Luigi Mangione carried out the brazen, targeted and fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan. This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wrote in a statement.

Bragg said, "I want to extend my heartfelt prayers to Mr. Thompson's loved ones as they continue to grieve. This ongoing investigation is the product of an incredible partnership at all levels with the NYPD, and I want to thank Commissioner Tisch and the prosecutors and detectives who worked collaboratively to apprehend Mr. Mangione."

During a news conference, Bragg blamed ghost guns for many of NYC's troubles. Let's not forget that far-left Democrats in the metro area have transformed the city into a mecca for illegal aliens. But, of course, don't blame criminals and illegal alien gangs ... blame ghost guns.

Last week, Manhattan attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo was hired by Mangione to defend him on the murder charges.

NY Prosecutors have been working on extraditing Mangione from Pennsylvania to Manhattan to face charges formally. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.