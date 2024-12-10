Luigi Mangione Fights NY Extradition, Rages About "Insult To Intelligence Of American People" 

The 26-year-old Ivy League school graduate, Luigi Mangione, charged in the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, will fight extradition to New York City.

"My client will not waive extradition today," Manginone's lawyer said, quoted by Fox News.

Mangione was denied bail on Monday and will remain at the State Correctional Institution—Huntingdon, Pennsylvania—until proper paperwork is filed.

Mangione's extradition challenge has kicked off the process requiring a warrant issued by the New York governor's office to allow him to be transported to the state, where he would then be arraigned at the criminal courthouse in lower Manhattan.

Ahead of the extradition proceeding at the Blair County Courthouse in Pennsylvania, Mangione yelled to reporters: "It is completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people."

"The New York Police Department and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office is seeking the Defendant's extradition pursuant to this Warrant of Arrest," an extradition filing obtained by Fox News said.

The criminal complaint against Mangione in New York has yet to be made public. In New York, criminal complaints remain closed until a defendant is arraigned.

NYC prosecutors charged Mangione with murder late Monday night, according to court records. He was slapped with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a forged instrument, and criminal possession of a firearm suppressor in the horrific killing of Thompson nearly one week ago outside a Midtown Manhattan Hilton hotel.

Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Fox News: "The complaint itself remains sealed."

"Thompson's killing captivated the public, with some corners of the internet deeming Mangione a quasi-folk hero for striking a blow against the insurance industry," the Wall Street Journal noted.

Mangione was arrested on Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Investigators are still piecing together Mangione's connection to UnitedHealth.

Former schoolmates at the private Gilman School in Baltimore told The New York Times that Mangione's family had reached out to them this year, saying they had been trying to contact their son for several months following his back surgery.

The banner photo on Mangione's X account features an X-ray image of what appears to be a person's back following a spinal fusion procedure.

The Daily Mail reported, "Mangione had suffered after a back condition called spondylolisthesis was worsened by a surfing accident," adding that he was "believed to have had back surgery sometime in 2023 but is feared to have suffered continued complications afterward."

The San Francisco Standard reported that Mangione's mother reported him missing to the San Francisco Police Department on November 18.