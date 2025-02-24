NYC Mayor "Begins" Shuttering Roosevelt Hotel Migrant Intake Center

A luxury hotel in Manhattan, which the globalist Biden-Harris regime had transformed into an illegal alien and migrant intake center under a controversial tax-payer-funded deal with its Pakistani owner, will soon close , according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The decision comes as Adams is attempting to restore law and order and national security in a metro area where Democrats used tax-payer-funded NGOs to dump migrants and drain the city's resources.

Hotel Roosevelt New York pic.twitter.com/DpUecnOAd2 — Universo Increíble (@UniversoIncreb1) February 24, 2025

For two years, the Roosevelt Hotel served as a migrant intake center, processing more than 173,000 migrants in NYC. According to city data, it opened in 2023 and was funded by taxpayers. Mayor Adams noted that at the peak of the migrant crisis, the city received 4,000 migrants weekly.

CBS New York quoted Adams in a statement saying, "Now, thanks to the sound policy decisions of our team, we are able to announce the closure of this site and help even more asylum seekers take the next steps in their journeys as they envision an even brighter future, while simultaneously saving taxpayers millions of dollars ."

Today, we announced we will begin the process of closing down The Roosevelt Hotel’s Asylum Arrival Center and Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center.



Here’s what to know: pic.twitter.com/l1NKtCNElC — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 24, 2025

Adam is already preparing to close 53 migrant shelters by June. He said the number of migrants entering the city has dropped in recent weeks under President Trump's new border policies.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk's DOGE found that FEMA recently sent tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to luxury hotels in NYC housing migrants.

Musk said: "Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President's executive order," adding, "That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals!"

Shortly after the discovery, FEMA's chief financial officer, two program analysts, and a grant specialist were fired over the payments, and the taxpayer funds were clawed back.

A previous report revealed that the government of Pakistan owns the Roosevelt Hotel. This raises concerns, as the Biden-Harris regime effectively paid a foreign government to support the migrant invasion.

Musk Details How Treasonous The Biden Administration Was... https://t.co/LyKavwARS5 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 21, 2025

And it gets worse...

"FEMA was funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations and was used to house Laken Riley's killer. There will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people," a Homeland Security spokesperson told CBS NYC.