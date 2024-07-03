Next Act In The Play: Biden Now 'Weighing' Whether To Continue, White House Denies

Update (1055ET): With knives out and all eyes on Kamala, President Biden has reportedly 'told a key ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy' if he can't convince the public in the coming days that he's up for the job, the NY Times reports.

"He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place" by the end of the weekend said the ally, referring to last Thursday's debacle of a debate.

The conversation is the first indication to become public that the president is seriously considering whether he can recover after a devastating performance on the debate stage in Atlanta on Thursday. Concerns are mounting about his viability as a candidate and whether he could serve as president for another four years. A top adviser to Mr. Biden, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the situation, said the president was “well aware of the political challenge he faces.” -NYT

We're shocked Biden can 'weigh' anything given his condition, but the White House says the Times report is 'absolutely false.'

Why would anyone believe statements from this White House? You’re the same guy who said Biden keeps a schedule that exhausts young staffers https://t.co/H9o8IGmNxx — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 3, 2024

As we noted earlier, odds of Kamala Harris facing off with Trump in November spiked overnight, and then accelerated even higher upon the NYT report, only to pull back shortly thereafter after the White House denied.

And the denial...

While Former President Barack Obama has publicly supported sockpuppet president Joe Biden following last Thursday's unprecedented debate, he has privately told allies that the path to victory 'grew more challenging' following an abject debacle for the Democrats.

According to 'several people familiar with his remarks,' and perhaps most notably conveyed via the Washington Post, not only has Obama grown more concerned following the debate (and having to physically guide the 81-year-old off of a stage last month), the former president "has long harbored worries about his party defeating Donald Trump in November, repeatedly warning Biden in recent months about how challenging it will be to win reelection."

Not only that, "Just before the debate, Obama conveyed to allies his concerns about the state of the race."

So Obama gets to save face, while adding to the growing chorus of Democrats who have expressed everything from quiet panic to public hints, to outright calls for Biden to drop out of the race.

What The Hell Is Happening?

Meanwhile in the ivory tower, White House aides are reportedly freaked out that crack addict, China profiteer, Ukraine energy expert, convicted felon Hunter Biden is in the building helping to counsel his father in Jill's time of crisis.

According to NBC News' Ken Deilanian, White House staff are asking "What the hell is happening," after a report that Hunter has been sitting in on meetings.

Hunter Biden has joined meetings with President Biden and his top aides this week at the White House, four people familiar with the matter tell my colleagues, who are told the reaction from some senior White House staff has been, “What the hell is happening?” — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 2, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre confirms deadbeat Hunter Biden has been joining his father in high-level White House meetings recently pic.twitter.com/5b9sdm34Ao — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2024

We can only imagine the scene:

The knives are definitely out...