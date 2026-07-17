"One Step Closer To Extradition": Cox Media Heir Faces Reckoning Over Funding Marxist Revolution

Sovereign Media, a far-left media outlet funded by the Babochki Collective, a nonprofit run by Jim "Fergie" Chambers, the communist centi-millionaire and heir to the Cox Media fortune, reports that Fergie, who was arrested in Ibiza last week at the request of the US Justice Department, "has been transferred to a maximum-security facility in Madrid."

"BREAKING: James "Fergie" Chambers has been transferred to a maximum security facility in Madrid - one step closer to extradition to the US," Sovereign Media wrote on X earlier Thursday.

BREAKING: James “Fergie” Chambers has been transferred to a maximum security facility in Madrid - one step closer to extradition to the US.



Chambers faces dubious charges by Trump’s Department of Justice. Federal charges of “international money laundering… with the intent to… pic.twitter.com/W1E8CNDevy — Sovereign Media (@sov_media) July 16, 2026

Chambers was arrested last week and is awaiting extradition on federal charges linked to "international money laundering… with the intent to provide material support and resources to foreign terrorist organizations."

The indictment alleges that Chambers transferred funds from U.S. banks to accounts in Tunisia with the intent to support foreign terrorist organizations.

Chambers is the founder of the Babochki Collective and a major backer of Stop Cop City, Palestine Action U.S. (later renamed Unity of Fields), and related legal defense efforts. He allegedly funded bail, legal fees, and direct-action campaigns targeting police training projects and Israeli-linked defense firms, while also building networks with far-left activists.

City Journal's Stu Smith wrote in a recent report, "Chambers is one of the main funders of America's radical Left. His money has flowed to a host of projects in the "anti-imperialism" organizing space," adding, "Chambers claims that he and Singham are effectively the two primary financiers of the US radical left." Despite this, the two have apparently been at loggerheads—a conflict that has now gone public."

Chambers' arrest came ahead of today's meeting in Washington, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed delegations from 65 countries about the action phase against Marxist groups seeking revolution across the West.

Rubio said, "In the United States, the share of left-wing terrorist attacks and plots has risen to levels not seen in DECADES. In Germany, far-left violence has jumped by more than 40% in just the last year alone."

🚨 JUST IN: Marco Rubio is throwing Democrats into a frenzy by dropping this truth nuke that terrorism is COMING FROM THE LEFT



"In all-out assault on our immigration officers, sniper attacks, explosives, armed ambushes, a transgender shooter opening fire on Catholic elementary… pic.twitter.com/jENXMAqe1U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2026

Rubio added that Antifa is being directly aided by Iran and Cuba through a massive international network that seeks to attack the West with terrorism and propaganda.

Marco Rubio says Antifa is being directly aided by Iran and Cuba through a massive international network that seeks to attack the West with terrorism and propaganda.



"They despise the West because the West is great." pic.twitter.com/20o7JSLdKY — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 16, 2026