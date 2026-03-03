Operation Epic Fury Sparks Homeland Terror Fears Amid Fallout From Biden's Illegal Alien Invasion

Fears of Iranian-backed terror cells operating inside the U.S. are resurfacing (again) as concerns grow that President Trump's Operation Epic Fury could trigger retaliatory threats against the homeland, particularly since the Biden-Harris regime's open border policies flooded the nation with millions of illegal aliens, including some individuals flagged on terrorist watch lists.

The first terror wake-up call for the homeland came just hours after Operation Epic Fury began on Saturday, when a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from the West African nation of Senegal, wearing a "Property of Allah" hoodie, opened fire at a bar in Austin, Texas, killing three and injuring 14.

Victoria Coates, vice president of the Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at The Heritage Foundation, told The Daily Signal that possible retaliation inside the U.S. by Iranian-backed operatives or sleeper cells is becoming a major threat.

Here's the conversation:

It is impossible to know who crossed the border during the four years of the Biden administration, "but we do know there were a number of folks on the terrorist watch list," said Victoria Coates, vice president of the Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at The Heritage Foundation. It is critical, Coates warned, that "everybody pay attention right now. Watch. If you see something, say something." U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered nearly 400 illegal aliens with "terrorism-related records" between ports of entry during the Biden administration, according to the agency's data. Additionally, about 2 million "known gotaways" crossed the border to enter the U.S. during the four years of Joe Biden's presidency, according to the House Homeland Security Committee. "So, it is entirely possible in those millions of folks who came across … that there were Hezbollah sleeper cells coming up from Venezuela, which we know Nicolas Maduro was pushing them to do, and that they could be here in the United States," Coates told The Daily Signal. "These folks aren't geniuses, but they're deeply, deeply dangerous, and they can spring up anywhere," she said. "And so, my biggest concern is actually here at home."

Let's take The Daily Signal's reporting a step further and remind readers of 2024 reports that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was plotting to kill Trump officials from the first administration.

Also, former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams has repeatedly warned about:

National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent recently warned:

National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent recently warned:

@NCTCKent: "So far, NCTC has identified around 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration let come into our country."

Adams again:

Adams again:

It's past time @DHSgov stops playing pretend and finally raises the terrorism threat level in this country. We have more than 10,000 Islamist terrorists on our soil, and they cannot keep looking the other way. They don't get to pad their stats by slapping the terrorist label on…

This morning:

Rep. Tim Burchett just EVISCERATED Congressional Democrats for shutting down DHS while Iranian-linked Islamic terror sleeper cells could be awakening



"It's completely CRAZY that the Democrats have defunded Homeland Security during all this!"



"I wish our leadership…

What is clear is that the Biden regime and Democrats allowed open borders that fueled a massive illegal alien invasion. The question now is what consequences those nation-killing policies may bring in the days and weeks ahead, especially if Operation Epic Fury lasts as long as a month.