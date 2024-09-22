Over 700 Deep Staters Join And Dick Cheney, Iran, And IRS Union In Endorsing Harris

In a surprise to no one, 741 'high-ranking national security officials' have endorsed Kamala Harris' bid for the White House - with some suggesting that former President Trump has a "scary authoritarian streak.'

Our endorsement of Vice President Harris is an endorsement of freedom and an act of patriotism. It is an endorsement of democratic ideals, of competence, and of relentless optimism in America’s future

"Vice President Harris has all the leadership qualities needed to be a strong commander in chief. She’s prepared. She’s strategic. She’s understands all sides of an issue," Navy Rear Admiral Michael Smith told The Hill. "We saw as much during the debate."

"As we’ve seen for nearly a decade, however, former President Trump has none of those qualities, and he has a scary authoritarian streak," Smith continued.

741 former high-ranking national security officials (233 general and flag officers) signed letter endorsing Kamala Harris for president. 15 four-star generals, 10 former cabinet secretaries, 10 service secretaries, and Repub leaders who served under Trump. https://t.co/I0clmLZOAL — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 22, 2024

The Deep Staters join the likes of Dick Cheney and, more recently, an IRS-affilliated union in their support of the VP. They're also in alighment with Iran - which offered 'stolen, non-public' Trump material to the (then) Biden-Harris campaign. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently joked that he's thrown his support behind her as well.

"We do not agree on everything, but we all adhere to two fundamental principles," reads the letter from the NatSec officials. "First, we believe America’s national security requires a serious and capable Commander-in-Chief. Second, we believe American democracy is invaluable."

"Each generation has a responsibility to defend it," the letter continues. "That is why we, the undersigned, proudly endorse Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States."

The signatories praise Harris for her contrast to Trump, who they call "impulsive and ill-informed," citing his relations with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un.

