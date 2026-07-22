Overeducated Liberals With Worthless Degrees Are DSA's "Sweet Spot" Voter

Nate Silver identifies lower-income, highly educated voters as the core demographic of the Democratic Socialists of America, revealing a striking breakdown in the traditional relationship between education and higher income.

"Income and education are usually positively correlated. But sometimes the relationship breaks down. What's the most Democratic voting group in America? People with post-graduate degrees but lower-to-middle incomes," Silver wrote on X.

In today's newsletter, I argue this is the sweet spot for the DSA. DSA members are *very* college-educated (80% BA+) but *not* particularly well-off (45% HHI incomes below $60K). Their class status is ambiguous. But they tend to be very liberal on culture as well as economics. pic.twitter.com/yXAW5pVczi — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 21, 2026

One explanation: newly minted graduates burdened by student debt, holding low-value liberal arts and other worthless woke degrees, and working multiple service-sector jobs. The result is a cohort driven by progressive ideology but denied the prosperity they were promised, creating fertile recruiting ground for far-left movements.

Typical socialist voter...

Oh my lord. 🫪



A student went off the rails because a police officer used the “wrong pronouns.”



Officer: “He’s having a breakdown.”



Student: “SHE!!!!! SHE!!!!!! JUST SAY THE RIGHT PRONOUN!” (screaming like a lunatic)



We have a serious mental health crisis in this country, and… pic.twitter.com/kMF5GXfWB5 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 18, 2026

Some of these movements, including ones pushed by the DSA, aim to collapse the nation from within.

Whether intentional or not, an education system increasingly influenced by Marxism is producing politically radical graduates with insurmountable debt, primed to demand sweeping economic change. It's like the kids are being set up for failure even before stepping into a job.

By contrast, voters with high school or partial college educations who secure well-paying, goods-producing jobs tend to lean more Republican. These folks don't go through four to six years of woke indoctrination camps.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp on Zohran Mandani recently said it best about educated socialist voters:

The average Ivy League grad voting for this mayor is annoyed their education is not that valuable—and that the person who knows how to drill for oil has a more valuable profession. That annoys the f*ck out of these people.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp on Zohran Mandani voters:



“The average Ivy League grad voting for this mayor is annoyed their education is not that valuable—and that the person who knows how to drill for oil has a more valuable profession.”



“That annoys the fuck out of these people.” https://t.co/46r7RJLD9U pic.twitter.com/GG689vn4rk — Jawwwn (@jawwwn_) July 21, 2026

The education system run by the left wing has massively failed young people. It is instead transforming them into Marxist activists intent on overthrowing America and capitalism - a trend evident in the rise of the DSA.

There is good news: Nancy Lazar, Piper Sandler's chief global economist and head of the firm's economics research team, recently published a note stating that goods-producing jobs are returning due to reshoring and data center buildouts.

For parents focused on positioning their children to thrive, the traditional college pathway can no longer be treated as the default. Unless a degree provides a clear return on investment, technical training, skilled trades or direct entry into goods-producing industries may offer a stronger path to financial independence.

Otherwise, why subject your kids to a four-year Marxist indoctrination camp, only for them to dye their hair purple, become weekend No Kings activists and work two jobs, one at Starbucks and the other as a cat walker?