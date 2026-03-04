Pam Bondi Subpoenaed In Epstein Investigation By House Oversight Panel

House investigators are hauling in Attorney General Pam Bondi to answer for what lawmakers say is a troubling disappearance of documents tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee voted 24-19 on Wednesday to subpoena Bondi for a deposition, escalating a fight with the Department of Justice over its handling of records from the sprawling Epstein investigation. Lawmakers say the DOJ may have pulled tens of thousands of pages from public view despite a federal law requiring the material to be released.

The move was spearheaded by Rep. Nancy Mace, who blasted the Justice Department earlier in the day and accused officials of misleading the public about what has actually been disclosed.

“AG Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files. The record is clear: they have not,” Mace wrote on X, calling the saga “one of the greatest cover-ups in American history.”

Rep. Nancy Mace's motion passed. The committee voted to subpoena Pam Bondi.



This is about transparency and going after predators, not politics. pic.twitter.com/kH9lghjJn2 — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) March 4, 2026

Four Republicans - Reps. Lauren Boebert, Scott Perry, Tim Burchett and Michael Cloud - joined Democrats on the panel to force the subpoena through.

The dispute centers on the Epstein Transparency Act, passed almost unanimously by Congress last year. The law ordered the Justice Department to publicly release its trove of investigative material related to Epstein and his convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In January, the DOJ released more than 3 million documents tied to the case. But the department later said it would not release the remaining files, estimated to include another 2.5 million documents.

Since then, watchdogs and journalists say the situation has gotten even murkier.

According to reports, thousands of records that had briefly been available online have vanished from the public database. CBS News reported Tuesday that more than 47,000 files - totaling about 65,500 pages - were taken down by late February.

Some of the withheld records reportedly included internal FBI interview summaries and notes - including material tied to a woman who has accused President Donald Trump of sexual abuse when she was a minor.

Trump has never been charged with wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has said he had no knowledge of the financier’s criminal conduct.

The Justice Department has not publicly explained why the documents were removed or why millions more remain under wraps. CNBC said the DOJ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bondi’s forthcoming deposition could become one of the most explosive congressional confrontations yet in the long-running battle over the Epstein records - a case that has fueled years of speculation about powerful figures tied to the late sex offender.