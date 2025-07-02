Paramount Settles Trump's '60 Minutes' Lawsuit With $16M Payment - No Apology Issued

Paramount Global has agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Trump over a 60 Minutes interview with failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, alleging deceptive edits intended to favor Democrats. The settlement includes legal fees but no direct or indirect payment to Trump; instead, the funds are allocated to his future presidential library. Paramount did not offer an apology or admit wrongdoing—yet another display of arrogance from a leftist legacy media in terminal decline as ratings plunge to record lows.

🚨BREAKING: CBS ordered to pay Trump $16M over the deceptively edited 60 minutes Kamala Harris interview! pic.twitter.com/VCl7Xrruim — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 2, 2025

Here's a breakdown of the settlement terms agreed upon by Paramount and President Trump's legal team:

Paramount has reached an agreement in principle to resolve the lawsuit filed by President Trump and Representative Jackson in the Northern District of Texas and a threatened defamation action concerning a separate 60 Minutes report. Summary of terms Under the terms of the settlement, which were proposed by the mediator, Paramount will pay $16M in total , which includes plaintiffs' fees and costs, and except for fees and costs, will be allocated to the future presidential library.

No amount will be paid directly or indirectly to President Trump or Rep. Jackson personally. The settlement will include a release of all claims regarding any CBS reporting through the date of the settlement, including the Texas action and the threatened defamation action.

The Company has agreed that in the future, 60 Minutes will release transcripts of interviews with eligible U.S. presidential candidates after such interviews have aired , subject to redactions as required for legal or national security concerns.

The settlement does not include a statement of apology or regret.

BREAKING



Paramount settled the lawsuit with President Trump for the editing of the 60 Minutes interview of Kamala Harris.



$16 million for President Trump’s presidential library.



60 Minutes will release the transcripts of future interviews.



President Trump will not get his… pic.twitter.com/UecdDljb4A — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 2, 2025

Trump's legal team filed a $10 billion lawsuit in the Northern District of Texas late last year, alleging deceptive editing of Harris' botched interview.

Kamala's word salad on 60 Minutes

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone.



This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

A spokesperson for Trump's legal team told NBC News in a statement: "With this record settlement, President Donald J. Trump delivers another win for the American people as he, once again, holds the Fake News media accountable for their wrongdoing and deceit. CBS and Paramount Global realized the strength of this historic case and had no choice but to settle."