Pardon Issued For Dad Who "Exploded With Rage" Over Daughter's Transgender Bathroom Rape, School Coverup

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) has pardoned the Loudoun County father who protested his daughter's rape in a school bathroom by a transgender student, and her public school's attempted cover up of the incident, Youngkin's office announced Sunday.

Scott Smith

The parent, Scott Smith, was charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct in June of 2021 and convicted in August 2021 after he raged on school officials in a viral video.

And now, after several investigations, he's been pardoned.

I’m pleased to grant Scott Smith a pardon. He is a dedicated Loudoun County father who was wrongfully prosecuted and convicted for standing up for his daughter at a 2021 Loudoun County School Board meeting after she was sexually assaulted at school. https://t.co/6dWf88U2b1 pic.twitter.com/WCEvciUfzT — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) September 10, 2023

Smith in 2021 told the Daily Wire that his 15-year-old freshman daughter at Stone Bridge High School was raped by the 14-year-old transgender boy in the girls' bathroom on May 28 of that year.

He says school officials called and told him only that there had been a 'physical altercation.' After arriving on scene, he learned that she had actually been sexually assaulted, and the school staff said they wanted to handle the situation 'internally' without calling the police.

After Smith became enraged, officials called Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies.

"I went nuts. I called the principal a pussy. Six cop cars showed up like a fucking SWAT team," Smith continued, adding that he "exploded with rage."

Smith said his outburst is the only reason his daughter was tested with a rape kit that proved the incident occurred.

"Thank God that I drew enough attention to it, without getting arrested, that we got an escort to the hospital and they administered a rape kit that night."

Lies, Coverup...

During the June, 2021 school board meeting, board member Beth Barts claimed not to know of any assaults happening in bathrooms or locker rooms during the trans student discussion. Now-fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler echoed that sentiment, saying "To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms," adding "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist."

He went on to quote Time magazine research that he said disproved the notion transgender kids might sexually attack cisgender kids, and said: 'I think it’s important to keep our perspective on this, we’ve heard it several times tonight from our public speakers but the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist.'

It was after this comment that Smith went ballistic, resulting in his disorderly conduct charge.

In the aftermath of the rape and Smith's outburst, the Loudoun school board voted in February of this year to keep the findings of an independent report on the sexual assault private.

"My wife and I are gay- and lesbian-friendly," Smith told the Wire. "We’re not into this children transgender stuff. The person that attacked our daughter is apparently bisexual and occasionally wears dresses because he likes them. So this kid is technically not what the school board was fighting about. The point is kids are using it as an advantage to get into the bathrooms."

In October of 2021, a Virginia judge found the transgender student guilty of sexual assault charges. The following month, the boy pleaded no contest to sexual battery involving "forced sodomy" and "forced fellatio." He was sentenced to probation at a residential treatment facility until his 18th birthday in June 2024. As part of the sentence, he was ordered to register as a sex offender, but a judge reversed that decision.

While awaiting trial, the student allegedly sexually assaulted another teenage girl at Broad Run High School.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Loudoun County school board fired superintendent Ziegler after a special grand jury report found that he lied about the rape.