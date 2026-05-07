Pastor: U.S. Intel Warned Christian Leaders That Trump's "Alien Files" Release Could Shatter Beliefs

Zero-Point energy? Hologram theory? Consciousness is actually remote controlling our bodies via quantum microtubules in our squishy brains? How about all those dead scientists? Whatever reality is, the steady drumbeat of UFO 'disclosures' now apparently includes religious leaders, who are being 'read in' on some plan for a 2027 disclosure. Maybe project Blue Beam is ready for prime time...

Perry Stone, an influential pastor and author based in Tennessee, claimed that U.S. intelligence officials told Christian leaders to brace their congregations for the federal government’s imminent disclosures regarding extraterrestrial beings, warning that the shocking findings could shake the foundation of their faith.

In a recent video, Stone alleged that the pastors were briefed on unidentified flying objects and so-called “reptilians” in the possession of the government. The claim follows President Trump’s order directing the Pentagon and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to release all information the government possesses on aliens.

"You're going to have people who are going to say if there are galaxies and there are allegedly other creations in the galaxies, then the whole creation story is a myth, and you're going to have people that's going to apostatize and turn from the Christian faith because they have no answer for what they're about to hear,’ Stone said.

🚨Report: Pastor Perry Stone said a large group of pastors was invited to a secret meeting with individuals from the US government telling them to prepare their churches for UFO disclosure:



“There's going to be a release concerning aliens. You need to prepare your people.” pic.twitter.com/ctUFpMNc2p — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) May 6, 2026

Stone added that non-believers could be so shaken by the findings that religious leaders will see a flood of people coming to them seeking answers.

"They're going to freak out and they're going to come to pastors, ministers, and teachers and say, 'What is this? Is this really real?”’ he said.

Then there's this guy:

In a Space today, Alan DiDio (@alandidio) says he attended the UFO disclosure pastor meeting, and the year 2027 was discussed in relation to aliens and UFO disclosure. 😳 pic.twitter.com/BvUbFYFrYY — Astral🛸 (@The_Astral_) May 5, 2026

Despite Trump’s order to release files on aliens, some of the highest-ranking government officials remain skeptics.

Vice President JD Vance told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson in March that the most likely explanation for aliens is that they are actually “demons.”

"When I hear about extra natural phenomenon, that’s where I go: The Christian understanding that there’s a lot of good out there, but there’s also evil out there," Vance said. "I think that one of the devil’s great is to convince people that he never existed.”

JD Vance Tells Me That UFOs are DEMONS:



“I Think They’re DEMONS” 🛸



“I don’t think they’re aliens. There are weird things out there that are very difficult to explain.”



The Vice President tells me he’s going to AREA 51 with his Top Secret Security Clearance to FIND OUT.



“I… pic.twitter.com/mDtrafkxB9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

Still, some in Congress appear to disagree Vance's dismissed stance towards UFOs, including Rep. Tim Burchet (R-TN)



"I've been briefed by just about every alphabet agency there is,” Burchet told Newsmax. And, I'll just say this, if they were to release the things that I've seen, you'd be up at night, worrying about, thinking about this stuff.”

"This country would've come unglued, I think, if they [the public] would've heard all that I heard. They would demand answers,” the lawmaker added.

And just in case all of this is true - here's stoned Alex Jones going off...