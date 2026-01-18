Pentagon Puts 1,500 Arctic-Trained Troops On Standby For Minnesota Deployment Amid Left-Wing Chaos

The Pentagon has placed 1,500 active-duty troops on prepare-to-deploy status for a possible deployment to the Minneapolis metro area if social unrest escalates in the sanctuary city governed by left-wing politicians, according to multiple reports from ABC News and The Washington Post, both citing unnamed defense officials.

"The Department of War is always prepared to execute the orders of the Commander-in-Chief if called upon," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told CNN.

WaPo and ABC reported that the 1,500 active-duty troops are assigned to two U.S. Army infantry battalions under the 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska. The soldiers specialize in cold-weather operations, as temperatures in Minneapolis are in the single digits.

On Saturday afternoon, we reported that Gov. Tim Walz mobilized the National Guard to support the Minnesota State Patrol and other local law enforcement. These Guardsmen would focus on public safety support, such as traffic control and protecting life and property.

President Trump has already sent 3,000 federal agents from ICE and Border Patrol to Minneapolis and nearby St. Paul this month, as part of a massive federal deportation operation to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens that are being shielded by corrupt Democratic politicians.

On the ground, federal agents have faced militant left-wing groups, such as Antifa and Antifa-adjacent organizations, waging pressure campaigns to derail federal operations. There have also been so-called "legal observers," including left-wing activists, who have attempted to disrupt these deportation operations. In addition, dark-money-funded NGOs are aiding these pressure campaigns against federal authorities.

ALERT: Woman reveals that a quick response group she’s in was able impede and obstruct an ICE operation that ended in the detainee being let loose:



“When we got the call for this ICE sighting, within minutes, we had 20 to 30 observers on foot and in vehicle, myself included.… pic.twitter.com/4rYXbWfitN — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) January 18, 2026

Even the unhinged Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey admitted these pressure campaigns were being supported by a network of nonprofits.

POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey refuses to reveal the identities of the NGOs he's working with to organize protests in his city. The DOJ is investigating the groups with funding and directives from Soros and CCP-linked NGOs. pic.twitter.com/C9cWgIZ5VN — @amuse (@amuse) January 8, 2026

These pressure campaigns against the feds have prompted Trump to publicly say that he could use the "Insurrection Act" to quell the manufactured chaos by left-wing agitators.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported Saturday that the Justice Department is investigating Gov. Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over an alleged conspiracy to impede federal immigration agents during deportation operations (read report).

Left-wing chaos is unfolding even in frigid weather. Just wait until the Democratic Party's billionaire-funded protest industrial complex ramps up in the spring; the manufactured unrest is only beginning. The clock is ticking for the Trump administration to fracture the left-wing billionaire family foundations, foreign money pipelines, and nonprofit networks waging a color revolution against all things "America First" agenda.