Peter Schweizer: Mamdani Family Is "Joined At The Hip" With Foreign Radical Powers

Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer joined Fox News' Mark Levin just days ago, revealing that New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and his family have deep financial ties to Qatar's royal family - the very same family that harbored 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

Schweizer told Levin:

"What people have to understand is that this election for mayor in New York is really a dark echo of the 9/11 terrorist attack. And you wonder, what do I mean by that? Well, look at the family itself, the Mamdani family itself, they are joined at the hip with the royal family of Qatar, the Al Thani family. They have sent them millions of dollars, they have funded their projects. So why does this family matter? It matters because, back in 1996, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who was the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, was granted sanctuary by this very royal family."

The investigative reporter continued:

"He was given a no show job at the Ministry of Water in Qatar, and it was there that he started planning the 911 attacks. The FBI was looking for him, Mark, because he had been involved in the 1993 World Trade Center attack, as well as other terrorist attacks. So the FBI went to the royal family and said, we want this man for his involvement in terrorism. What did the family do? They hid him and helped him to escape. They tipped him off. And I would encourage a lot of people to go back and look at the statements that Louis Freeh made back in the day, saying, had they gotten, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, that would have prevented future terrorist attacks like 9/11. So this is the royal family of Qatar. Why do we care about him in the context of Mamdani? Well, first of all, there's a financial connection that we talked about. Millions of dollars bankrolling the Mamdani family. Second of all, this same family is now on social media around the world. And what are they doing, Mark? They're pushing Madame's campaign. They're pushing his policy positions. They're pushing his poll numbers. They're encouraging people to vote for him, to financially support him. So they're cheerleading for him."

Schweizer noted that Qatari media actively promoted Mamdani's political campaign​​​​​. The socialist even appeared on Qatari TV discussing "verbal jihad"...

Here are the highlights from the remainder of the interview:

(03:44 - 05:26) Schweizer also alleges that Iranian and Hezbollah-linked media are praising Mamdani and projecting his future political prospects, including speculation about a role in Homeland Security.

(05:46 - 06:37) He points to an imam (Wahaj) with family members convicted for involvement in a terrorist attack who supports Mamdani, and argues that Mamdani's campaign and ideology represent an existential threat.

(07:01 - 07:39) Schweizer warns that Islamist strategy is incremental, seeking local power first (city, council, mayor)—and characterizes Mamdani as a "Marxist Islamist" who "hates America and hates Jews."

Watch

By Sunday, The New York Post broke a story about how "Mamdani's campaign quietly took in nearly $13,000 in potentially illegal foreign donations — including one from his mother-in-law in Dubai."

More and more, Mamdani appears to be a Manchurian candidate for Middle Eastern money.