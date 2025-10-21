Pirro Busts Two Adult 'Big Balls' Attackers After Judge Lets Teens Off Easy

US authorities have charged and arrested two more teens in the attempted carjacking and savage beating of Edward Coristine, the 19-year-old former DOGE staffer known as "Big Balls."

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro speaks at a news conference Monday in Washington after the latest arrests in the assault of former DOGE staffer Edward Coristine. (Kylie Cooper/Reuters)

Laurence Cotton-Powell, 19, and Anthony Taylor, 18, have were charged with robbery and assault over their alleged roles in the Aug. 3 attack on Big Balls - as well as a separate incident which took place at a nearby gas station minutes before, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced Monday.

🚨 BREAKING: After an activist judge in DC REFUSED to jail Big Balls’ attackers, US Attorney Pirro announced she’ll be bringing FEDERAL CHARGES against them



“Today… Lawrence Powell, 19, along with Anthony Taylor, 18, are now charged with assault” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QOj77G672z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 20, 2025

According to Pirro, Cotton-Powell and Taylor, along with a gang of several others, assaulted and robbed another individual minutes before attacking Coristine. Upon seeing the gang of roughly 10 suspects approaching, Coristine pushed a female friend into her car to try and keep her safe.

"He was then attacked by multiple suspects who then punched him repeatedly, causing significant injuries to him. They got him on the ground, and as they were doing so, they demanded the car from the woman who was inside the car and had already locked the car. They were banging on the car, they were pulling on the car door, trying to get the car open, and were telling the woman in the car to hand over the keys," said Pirro.

Several days after the assault, President Trump posted a picture of Coristine bleeding, battered and shirtless - writing on Truth social "If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City." Days after that, Trump declared a local crime emergency - placing the DC police department under direct federal control. Agents - including the National Guard, then spread out throughout the city to crack down on crime.

"This case underscores the escalating challenges that we face in confronting crime in Washington, D.C.," said Pirro on Monday, standing next to a photo of the bloodied Coristine, adding that the case highlights "the need for accountability among young offenders." Pirro noted that Cotton-Powell's had a rap sheet a mile long - having been arrested twice in the U Street corridor last year alone. Less than two weeks after the attack on Big Balls, Cotton-Powell was arrested again nearby.

"This behavior is indicative of what we see time and time again: A small group of suspects committed a series of violent crime offenses in a very short period of time," said DC Police Chief Pamela A. Smith during the Monday afternoon presser. Both teens have admitted to being involved in the attacks during police interviews, prosecutors say.

The new arrests come days after a DC Superior Court judge let two 15-year-olds off with probation for the pair of Aug. 3 incidents. In her decision to go light on crime, Judge Kendra D. Biggs said that the goal of juvenile court "is rehabilitation, not punishment."

Pirro urged the DC City Council to "reconsider" laws that "allow these young people to go out and victimize, revictimize and keep revictimizing and putting the safety of the citizens who live, work and visit here at risk."

"I ask them to stand up finally and send a clear message, because the people of this district deserve no less than safety," she said.