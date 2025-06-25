Popular Fox Rescuer Commits Suicide After Degenerate Redditors Launch Character Assassination Campaign

There are vast communities across America that most of you might not be aware of - full of people living free, satisfying lives - and often using their little slice of happiness to help those in need. Yet it seems no good deed goes unpunished, thanks to mentally ill degenerates who take pleasure in stalking, harassing, and otherwise tearing people down. These basement-dwelling assholes love attacking tradwives and homesteaders (who are apparently white supremacists). They can't stand rugged individualism and self-sufficiency, or nuclear families, or people who are thriving while carving their own path. What's more, these haters form 'snark' groups on Reddit and other platforms with the sole purpose of character assassination. And now, they've driven someone to suicide.

You may recall the case of Peanut the squirrel - an internet sensation who was rescued in 2017 by Mark Longo - only to be seized from Mark's home in late 2024 by the state of New York and euthanized after an anonymous complaint was lodged against the P'nuts Freedom Farm. Who would do that?

And of course, deranged leftists on Reddit (archived) defended the raid - suggesting it was justified because the Freedom Farm wasn't properly licensed.

Now we have the tragic case of YouTuber Mikayla Raines, who committed suicide several days ago at the age of 29 in what her husband says is the result of an online harassment campaign.

Raines founded the Save A Fox rescue in 2017 in Lakeville, Minnesota - eventually finding herself on the wrong side of local regulations after she ended up rescuing more foxes (7) than the city allowed (3). After she lost that permit, she received $60,000 in donations and opened a bigger operation near Faribault in Rice County.

"From a young age, she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping [animals], whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road, we're saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm. She was never in it for fame, money or personal gain," said her husband, Ethan Raines in a video posted to social media.

Absolute Scum

According to Ethan, while Mikayla did struggle with autism and depression, she became the focus of an "online bullying campaign," which included other people in the animal sanctuary community.

Coming in hot with receipts is researcher and journalist Nick Monroe (remember Nick? He's a good guy and worth a follow.). Lo and behold, Ethan wasn't kidding - as Monroe found several individuals who seemed to take great pleasure in compiling 'dossiers' of unverified claims against Mikayla, which they spread throughout online communities such as Reddit's now-defunct /SaveAfoxSnark...

Apparently it was this person. If you read the replies you'll find more information. https://t.co/ekCBXKTOUF pic.twitter.com/mCX2RGEqTp — Nick Monroe (@lobsterlooker) June 24, 2025

Apparently this person is a 'degenerate furry.'

yeah I saw that the graphic description of her death is so many sociopath alarm bells like they're imagining it and ugh — Jennifer D'aww (@GMShivers) June 24, 2025

Monroe found a second person 'dedicated to harassing Mikayla.'

https://t.co/pKgV4R6Teq stalked the shit out of Mikayla Raines online life. pic.twitter.com/AWXPTpRXCC — Nick Monroe (@lobsterlooker) June 24, 2025

It goes much, much deeper - so click here to continue that thread - including the fact that Mikayla's work was widely supported.

What makes these people tick? We imagine lack of a father and general failure to launch are factors, but who really knows?

This is true of pretty much all the "snark" subreddits - the entire object of them is to pick a target then go all in harassing them. This thread breaks it down better than I can. https://t.co/GL4tAFAuP1 — TheAlabastard🏒🏋🏼‍♀️🐈🤟🏻 (@ThatAlabastard) June 24, 2025

Needless to say, the basement-dwellers on Reddit are reportedly deleting evidence in the wake of Mikayla's suicide.