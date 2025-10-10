Portland Leftists Plan 'Laser Tag' Attacks On Federal Aircraft Saturday Night

As federal courts evaluate the propriety of President Trump's attempts to deploy National Guard troops to Portland to protect federal assets and agents from radical leftists, those very same Antifa miscreants are openly promoting a coordinated laser attack on federal aircraft on Saturday night -- a plot that promises to put lives in danger, but may also bolster Trump's case that federal intervention is warranted.

Menacingly describing the scheme as "Laser Tag," a post on the Rose City Counter-Info website invites readers to deploy themselves around Portland on Saturday night, and to start aiming laser beams at law enforcement helicopters at 9pm:

"Every night for weeks we are forced to listen to the threatening rhythm of helicopter blades as the federal regime spies on us...This Saturday, October 11th, at 9pm you are invited to fight back. All you need is a laser. Leave home -- they can see where the laser is coming from. Go to a park, a field, or some other public place, and once the clock strikes 9 unleash your beam at the cop copter. Mask up. Coordinate with friends to throw a laser party! Let's take back the night together! It won't take many of us to ground the helicopters!"

Images circulating on social media also appear to show the Laser Tag event being promoted with physical posters affixed to walls. The goal of "grounding" a helicopter could potentially be realized with a deadly crash. Here's how San Antonio Police Department pilot Natalie Hernandez recently described what it's like to be on the receiving end of a laser beam at night:

“Seven miles from where our helicopter was, somebody was shining a blue laser at the helicopter. And so with that, the whole cockpit just lit up. We’ve got windows everywhere, so once a laser hits it, and that light refracts on this plexiglass. It just makes it so bright in here.”

Even from miles away, a laser beam hitting cockpit windows can create a blinding light (FAA)

The conspiratorial invitation posted at Rose City Counter-Info also includes guidance on how to avoid leaving an evidence trail that could lead police to perpetrators, Daily Caller reports. Specifically, helicopter assailants are urged to use gloves and to use alcohol to wash the lasers, just in case they have to ditch them under pursuit. A link leads to guidance on how to keep one's DNA from sticking to objects.

Last week, the Department of Justice announced the court appearance of 35-year-old Hector Miranda-Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who's been charged with lasering two Portland police Cessna Skylane 182's and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Airbus H125 helicopter. He's one of four illegals facing federal charges for lasering law enforcement aircraft in and around Portland. Investigators were able to trace the laser to Miranda-Mendoza's front porch, which was five miles from where the aircraft were flying.

Portland (Oct. 9) — Antifa and far-left extremists tell a man he can’t walk on their sidewalk near the ICE facility. He refuses to comply with their unlawful orders. pic.twitter.com/EIY8L7CeUU — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 10, 2025

“The laser strike on a CBP helicopter over the skies of Portland put our community at risk and endangered the lives of federal law enforcement officers," said Douglas A. Olson, FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge. "This activity is unacceptable, and FBI Portland will aggressively pursue anyone anywhere targeting federal agents, especially those currently holding the line at the Portland ICE facility." Offenders face fines and prison sentences of up to 20 years.

🚨 BREAKING: DHS Secretary Noem just met with Portland’s mayor, and gave him an ultimatum:



If the city does NOT clamp down on Antifa militants outside the ICE facility, she will send FOUR TIMES the amount of federal agents out here



DO IT, @Sec_Noem! pic.twitter.com/QxP7SSKATn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 8, 2025

Meanwhile, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is poised to rule on an appeal of a lower-court ruling that found Trump likely overstepped his constitutional authority by declaring a "rebellion" was underway in Portland, in justifying his ordering of National Guard troops to the city where ICE agents and facilities have come under siege. Over the course of a hearing on Thursday, the judges left observers with the impression that the court would lift the lower-court injunction and thus allow the troop deployment to proceed.

Antifa was formally designated as a domestic terrorist organization last month. On Wednesday, Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, told President Trump during a public briefing on Antifa that efforts should focus on dismantling the dark-money NGOs and activist groups fueling unrest nationwide through the permanent protest-industrial complex.

Also, notice how the operation flyer was deliberately styled to resemble a harmless children's game. Think of it as next-generation informational warfare designed to activate younger recruits to commit terror by making it seem as though pointing lasers at helicopters is just a harmless game (or video game).