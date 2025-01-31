Pronoun Warrior Pete Buttigieg Nukes "He/Him" From Social Media

Former US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has reportedly removed the pronouns "he/him" from his X profile, which he had prominently displayed during President Biden's first term. This comes a day after a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, over the Potomac River, resulting in the deaths of 64 passengers on the plane and three crew members on the helicopter, for a total of 67 fatalities.

X user Colin Wright reported on Thursday night that Buttigieg "has quietly removed his gender pronouns (he/him) from his 𝕏 and other social media profiles"

"Gender ideology is absolutely toxic. Expect more Dems to start quietly distancing themselves from it," Wright added.

🚨ALERT: Former US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) has quietly removed his gender pronouns (he/him) from his 𝕏 and other social media profiles.



Gender ideology is absolutely toxic. Expect more Dems to start quietly distancing themselves from it. pic.twitter.com/wpFQbQqDYe — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 31, 2025

And his husband...

Pete's husband, Chasten, has also removed the pronouns from his bio. pic.twitter.com/v8ZflIwzPM — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 31, 2025

Pete was a pronoun warrior.

Pete said that displaying pronouns was a very simple way to help trans people feel included. Given that he's got plenty of space for pronouns in his bio, we can only conclude that he no longer wants trans people to feel included. https://t.co/eiv1Wn3t9r — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 31, 2025

On Thursday, President Donald Trump claimed that diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for air traffic controllers at the Federal Aviation Administration had occurred in recent years. Trump signed two executive orders appointing a new FAA deputy administrator and ordering an immediate aviation safety assessment.

Under Buttigieg, the FAA recruited workers who suffered from "severe intellectual" disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under DEI hiring initiatives.

"Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring," the FAA's website once stated, adding, "They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism."

When DEI Becomes DIE: FAA Now Hiring People With "Severe Intellectual And Psychiatric Disability" https://t.co/VHjp9Z4YEe — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 14, 2024

The initiative was part of the FAA's DEI hiring spree, which has come under scrutiny under the Trump administration.

Other reports suggest that the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan National Airport reportedly faced staffing shortages.

Buttigieg's abandonment of pronouns on social media platforms only suggests that he is getting ahead of an anti-DEI wave that could be ready to sweep the nation as rage about the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century will likely be channeled on the past administration's DEI hiring spree instead of merit.

While the FAA's DEI hiring practices have been widely known, newly released footage of the mid-air collision shows that the helicopter did not attempt to deviate flight path as the commercial jet was on approach to land in a slow-flight landing configuration.

Clearer video shows the horrifying moment a commercial jet and Black Hawk helicopter collide near Reagan International Airport pic.twitter.com/hE7zi3wKdL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 31, 2025

Let's just say the jet's landing lights would have been bright enough to blind someone on the ground. No deviation by the helicopter pilots is suspicious.