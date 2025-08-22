Trump 'Will Fire Cook' If She Doesn't Resign After Pulte Drops New Receipts

Update: President Trump just told reporters in Washington DC that he'll fire Cook if she doesn't resign.

Developing...

* * *

Days after Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi claiming Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook "falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms" by claiming two homes as her primary residence, Pulte dropped new evidence on Friday suggesting that Cook lied again on a government form.

"We have obtained a document Lisa Cook submitted to the U.S. Government while serving as Federal Reserve Governor. In it, on February 28, 2023, she represents to the U.S. Government that the Atlanta Property is her PERSONAL RESIDENCE," Pulte wrote on X. "However, Lisa Cook, as a then-sitting Fed Governor and six months earlier, on September 1, 2022, appears to have listed that same property for RENT."

We have obtained a document Lisa Cook submitted to the U.S. Government while serving as Federal Reserve Governor. In it, on February 28, 2023, she represents to the U.S. Government that the Atlanta Property is her PERSONAL RESIDENCE.



However, Lisa Cook, as a then-sitting Fed… pic.twitter.com/clclhtag9O — Pulte (@pulte) August 22, 2025

Here are the 'receipts' spread out for your perusal:

Recall that Cook listed the Atlanta Condo has her "Primary Residence" at the same time she was claiming a property in Michigan as her primary residence.

Last week Pulte wrote a letter to Bondi and DOJ official Ed Martin suggesting that Cook may have committed a criminal offense. The letter alleges that Cook “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statute.”

Bloomberg reports that Pulte said Cook took a mortgage on a property in Ann Arbor, Michigan, signing a mortgage agreement that stipulated she would use the property as her primary residence for at least a year.

Two weeks later, according to the letter, she took another mortgage on a Georgia property and also declared it would be her primary residence.

Pulte also called on Bondi to look into whether Cook misrepresented her circumstances by later listing the Georgia property for rental.

The letter prompted President Trump to respond, demanding "Cook must resign, now!!"

Cook responded to the accusations;

“I have no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet,” Cook said in a statement. “I do intend to take any questions about my financial history seriously as a member of the Federal Reserve and so I am gathering the accurate information to answer any legitimate questions and provide the facts.”

Write anything you or your attorneys want Miss Cook, you’ve been caught based on mortgage documents, not a tweet. It’s black and white. We go after people who commit mortgage fraud, and you signed the mortgage documents, no one else. And you did it within 14 days of each other. https://t.co/LIRK89Zaf8 — Pulte (@pulte) August 20, 2025

Of note, she was nominated to the Fed by President Joe Biden and took office in 2022, becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Fed’s board of governors.

She was later nominated by Biden for a full term, which expires in 2038.