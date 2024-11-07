Radical Left Activates Anti-Trump Protests As AOC Riles Up Rioters

Not even 24 hours after President-elect Donald Trump won more votes in Illinois this general election than in the previous two, and after winning the US election in a massive red wave sweep, far-left protesters gathered outside the Trump Hotel in Obama's Chicago.

The protests appear to have been highly organized and well-planned before the election, given the coordination among activists, the hundreds—if not thousands—of protesters—many holding signs—and the likely pre-approved protest routes from City Hall.

Organizers shouted into megaphones, "Trump is a fascist" and "racist," echoing hate speech spewed by the defunct Harris-Walz campaign in the months leading up to November 5.

Here's the mobilization effort by far-left radicals:

Anti Trump protestors have turned Chicago into JNU almost 😂😂



Azaadi Azaadi slogans when?? pic.twitter.com/LOAa6oFA6t — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 7, 2024

It's hasn't even been 24 hours and the protests in Chicago are starting pic.twitter.com/jce4W4atD8 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 7, 2024

Massive Anti-Trump protest in Chicago hours after President Elect Donald Trump's victory.

pic.twitter.com/0HYIkj6s9k — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 7, 2024

Separately, far-left activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on X, saying the quiet part out loud: "There are ... mass movements of people that mobilize to protect one another in times of fascism and authoritarianism ... and this is the era that we are poised to enter."

🚨FEARMONGER AOC ON DONALD TRUMP:



"We are about to enter a political period of fascism and authoritarianism. It is not uncommon to jail political dissidents or legislative opponents."



The audacity of the projection and hypocrisy is jaw-dropping. Wild.pic.twitter.com/a8n79nRxtN — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 7, 2024

In other words, AOC appears to be giving marching orders to her followers, whom some Marxists regard as "agents of change" or "agents of history." These folks will be herded like cattle—or "useful idiots"—onto city streets by a mysterious web of nonprofits funded by dark money from leftist billionaires.

The Democrat's playbook to potentially unleash another wave of social unrest through activism campaigns, with command-and-control centers operated by nonprofits, will likely not be tolerated under a Trump administration.

It's not just the Trump administration; it's the American people - a strong majority now - who won't tolerate far-left activism that burns buildings and trashes businesses. This new path in history has already shifted the Overton Window back towards the center. Plus, politics will focus on law and order instead of nation-killing progressive policies that push for destruction.