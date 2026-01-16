Rashida Tlaib Melts Down Over America 

Democratic Socialist Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was triggered this week by a Homeland Security post on X featuring a B-2 stealth bomber overhead and a cowboy below, accompanied by the text in the center of the image that read: "We'll Have Our Home Again."

"What does it evoke in you when you see this? Literally, when I see it, as a Muslim, as a Palestinian, as a child of immigrants, I see it as something that evokes the feeling that I'm not welcome here," Tlaib said.

Rashida Tlaib is crying on live TV over a DHS post saying "we'll have our home again" pic.twitter.com/wz9NlT0A7c — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 16, 2026

Listen for yourself. Tlaib appears to be triggered, but more or less it comes across as a performative show, as X user Saggezza Eterna noted:

Tlaib performs this grief to manipulate the emotional weaklings in her base. She mourns because the restoration of our borders signifies the end of her power to dilute our sovereignty. The Department of Homeland Security finally serves the homeland. Her tears confirm the effectiveness of the policy. We watch a subversive realizing the host nation has activated its immune system against the infection she champions. Let her weep while we ruthlessly secure the perimeter.

Tlaib's reaction is very revealing. She called herself "a Muslim, a Palestinian, a child of immigrants" and doesn't even bother to call herself an American.

Remember it's all theatrics...

Meanwhile, Democrats were given the memo from party higher-ups in recent weeks to pivot away from pro-Islam and anti-Jewish rhetoric, likely because that messaging does not resonate with the majority of Americans.