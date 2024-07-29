Rebel Archbishop Slams Olympics' "Vile Attacks On God" - Says Macron, Obama Married To Trans Men

As we noted on Sunday, French bishops were outraged at the Olympics' opening ceremony over its blatant mockery of Christianity - in which transgender men and a child reenacted Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" - along with many other sexualized scenes that included a man with his testicles exposed and hanging out of his outfit. The display has led to worldwide outrage, including several corporate sponsors ditching the Olympics.

At the center of this scene was rotund French DJ 'Barbara Butch,' a Jewish lesbian who at bragged on social media about mocking Christianity, only to delete the post after controversy erupted.

The Olympics apologized for the ceremony, insisting "There was never an intention to show disrespect to a religious group" with the scene created by artistic director Thomas Jolly - also of Jewish descent, who notably excluded a depiction of, say, Mohammad and his young bride at the table.

Needless to say, Christians are pissed...

...including Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò - the former papal nuncio to the United States who questioned the legitimacy of Pope Francis and the authority of the Second Vatican Council, and was excommunicated three weeks ago for "his refusal to recognize and submit to the Supreme Pontiff."

In a scathing rebuke of the Olympics, Viganò called the opening ceremony "the latest in a long series of vile attacks on God, the Catholic Religion and natural Morality by the antichristic elite holds that hostage Western countries."

"We a dystopian dance macabre in Holograms of the horsemen of the Apocalypse alternated with a plump blue Dionysius, served under a bell of various courses; the parody of the LGBTQ+ Last Supper..." the letter continues.

Viganò also pointed to "disconcerting scenes at the 2012 London Olympics, the 2016 of inauguration of the Gotthard Tunnel, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games, featuring infernal figures, goats, and terrifying animals."

The elite who organizes these ceremonies demand not only the right to blasphemy and the obscene display of the foulest vices, but even their mute acceptance by Catholics and decent people, who are forced to suffer the outrage the most sacred symbols of their Faith and the very foundations of the Natural Law desecrated. -Carlo Maria Viganò

According to Viganò, "Satan makes nothing: only he ruins everything. He does not invent: he tampers. And his followers are no different: they humiliate woman’s femininity in order to erase the motherhood that recalls the Virgin Mother; they castrate man’s manhood in order to tear from the image of God’s fatherhood; they corrupt the little ones in order to kill in them and make them victims of the most abject wokeism."

Viganò says it's "no coincidence" that the ceremonies were presided over by French President Emanuel Macron, an 'emissary of the World Economic Forum,' who 'passes off a transvestite as his own wife with impunity, just as Barack Obama is accompanied by a muscular man in a wig.'

Overton window intensifies?

Even the governments of Egypt and Iran were offended...