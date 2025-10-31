Black Lives Matter Under Federal Investigation For Donor Fraud; Report

A probe into the Marxist nonprofit Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), which was initially opened under the Biden-Harris administration, has seen renewed interest from federal prosecutors in President Trump's second term over allegations that the far-left group defrauded donors.

Breaking- BLM under federal investigation for defrauding donors out of $90 million.

Hope they enjoyed the mansions while they lasted... pic.twitter.com/NeQR10aWId — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) October 30, 2025

AP News reports that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, in Los Angeles, is conducting a federal investigation into BLMGNF. Federal agents have issued subpoenas and at least one search warrant in recent weeks targeting the foundation and other affiliated groups.

Here's more from the report:

It was not clear if the investigation would result in criminal charges, but its mere existence invites fresh scrutiny to a movement that in recent years has faced criticism about its public accounting of donations they have received. . . . One of the people said the investigation had been initiated during the Biden administration but is getting renewed attention during the Trump administration. A second person confirmed that allegations were examined in the Biden administration. The foundation said it took in over $90 million in donations, following the 2020 murder of George Floyd... Critics of the nonprofit foundation, and of the BLM movement broadly, accused organizers of not being transparent about how it was spending the donations. That criticism grew louder after BLM foundation leaders in 2022 confirmed they used donations to purchase a $6 million Los Angeles-area property that includes a home with six bedrooms and bathrooms.

BREAKING: The DOJ is now investigating BLM leaders for defrauding donors out of tens of millions of dollars during the 2020 riots.



They have already issued multiple subpoenas and executed at least one search warrant.



BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors went on a million-dollar… pic.twitter.com/Rplo5YZ99M — George (@BehizyTweets) October 30, 2025

Recall that left-wing BLM rioters seized on George Floyd's death to unleash riots and chaos nationwide in 2020. The Marxist group later scrubbed from its website a section declaring its goal to "disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure," in other words, the very family framework that underpins Western civilization.

"We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable," BLM's website formerly read.

BLM's early beginnings are very questionable.

According to Washington Examiner reporter Mike Gonzalez, BLM's origins may trace back two decades to Venezuela, where a foreign influence operation was developed and later exported to the U.S. to sow domestic chaos. Wild claims, but this type of statecraft is nothing new.

Federal scrutiny of BLMGNF comes as the White House has declared war on radical left nonprofits that conspire against the U.S. and sow chaos on city streets.

Dark-money NGO networks, including the Arabella Network, Soros Network, Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, Tides Foundation, Rockefeller Network, Singham Network, and many others have been hitting the headlines, including a report from investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute that say these groups are funding permanent protest industrial complex and the engine behind color revolution-style operations against President Trump and MAGA.

Rapper Lil Yachty says Black Lives Matter was a scam during a cooking show with Quenlin Blackwell.



Blackwell: "How much have you spent on charitable causes this year... BLM?"



Yachty: "BLM is a scam... BLM was literally a scam. They had bought mansions."



Fact check:… pic.twitter.com/q6bosUkGOz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 11, 2025

Back to BLMGNF, AP did not specify who the "donors" are...