Revisiting Rush Limbaugh's True Story Of Thanksgiving - Now More Relevant Than Ever

The late radio host Rush Limbaugh used his 2010 Thanksgiving broadcast to remind listeners of the true story of Thanksgiving.

It's a lesson that feels especially relevant today, as the Democratic Party is being swallowed whole by radical left-wingers in the Democratic Socialists of America movement, who seek to undermine the nation from within (in what we've coined "Invisible Insurrection") and push the country into a socialist hellhole and eventually communism.

In less than 36 days, Zohran Mamdani will become the next mayor of New York City, ushering in a radical strain of the Democratic Party that blends Marxism and Islamism - a combination that does not align with Western values.

More broadly, the rudderless Democratic Party has been hijacked by radical DSA, who prioritize Marxist ideology and illegal aliens over capitalism and native-born Americans.

It's a deeply troubling trajectory for the party of unhinged purple-haired liberal-educated people that refuses to learn from history as it aims to push policies that undermine private property, restrict freedoms, and expand state-run economics and central planning - models that have epically failed around the world.

Just look at the catastrophic collapses of Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, and countless others, and these collapses have led to death and mass starvation. Yet, America's liberal college industrial complex continues to brainwash kids into a flawed way of toxic thinking.

Back to Limbaugh's 2010 Thanksgiving broadcast. In short, he says the traditional Thanksgiving narrative celebrates cooperation and Native-American generosity. However, the early years of Plymouth Colony underscore how incentives, property rights, and institutional design shaped survival and laid the groundwork for the later celebration in the American founding.

Pilgrims tried socialism when they first landed—no private property, everything held in common. They nearly starved to death. Bradford’s introduction of capitalism and property rights saved the colony.



In other words, the Plymouth Colony tried the communal property system and miserably failed. Once private-property incentives were unlocked, they enabled productivity, self-sufficiency, and flourishing in a free society.

Perhaps Limbaugh's Plymouth Colony story should serve as yet another reminder to Democrats who refuse to learn from history simply because they've persuaded themselves that this time will be different.

The Pilgrims tried socialism.



It nearly killed the colony



When Bradford restored private property, abundance returned.



Socialism fails because it denies human nature and God’s design. @RHelfenbein pic.twitter.com/hiFq3KNFYB — Standing for Freedom Center (@freedomcenterlu) November 25, 2025

It would be a great story to tell the unhinged, triple-vaxxed liberal aunt at Thanksgiving.