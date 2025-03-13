The "Ridiculous Political Puppet Show" Part 2

As the government shutdown deadline looms, House Democratic leaders took to X overnight to voice support for a four-week funding bill to keep the government open.

But the real story is not the looming shutdown but how the Democratic Party has become a "ridiculous political puppet show" controlled by a higher-power puppeteer. This is the second time in just weeks - read Part 1: Cory Booker Admits To Orchestrating Dem Propaganda...

X user Leftism identified 49 Democratic Congress members who posted nearly identical tweets in the last 12-plus hours about the looming shutdown.

Here's the message:

House Democrats stand united for a four-week funding extension that stops harmful cuts, keeps government open to serve the people, and allows Congress to reach a bipartisan funding agreement. I'm ready to vote tomorrow or Friday to pass a four-week extension.

Repeated across dozens of X accounts controlled by top Democratic lawmakers:

Leftism asked:

Do none of them think for themselves?

Do none of them care to use their brains other than to spout the same talking points they're given?

Do none of them actually give a crap about representing their constituents?

Musk chimed in: "You can see the ridiculous political puppet show for what it really is. They are just actors reading a script."

Is this the puppeteer pulling the strings for the Democratic Party?

"If Democrats are all on a script and post the same thing it means they are not in control, someone else is giving the orders. If that's the case, what's the point in voting for Congress reps when you don't get what you vote for? You get what someone else in charge is paying for," Wall Street Apes said.

If Democrats are all on a script and post the same thing it means they are not in control, someone else is giving the orders. If that’s the case, what’s the point in voting for Congress reps when you don’t get what you vote for? You get what someone else in charge is paying for pic.twitter.com/h8qiMPrjFP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 13, 2025

Here's Part 1 ...

Less than two weeks ago, 22 Democratic Senators were caught publishing identical propaganda videos.

Far-left Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) admitted on X that he had been the puppeteer for the rudderless party.

Cory Booker Admits To Orchestrating Dem Propaganda After Musk Floats Free Cybertruck https://t.co/PUw04A693y — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 4, 2025

Meanwhile, the leftists are stealing a page from the Trump victory campaign and dabbling in long-form podcasts after realizing that teleprompter conversations on conspiracy MSM networks have little impact on voters.

Checking in on the Obamas. Michelle received a whole 12,000 views in 14 hours.

The rudderless Democratic Party is sinking quickly as its propaganda warfare against the American people no longer works.