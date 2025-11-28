Rockefeller Foundation Partners With MrBeast To Target Youth With "Next-Gen" Propaganda

Dr. Rajiv J. Shah - former USAID administrator and onetime head of agricultural development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, now president of the Rockefeller Foundation - announced a "next-gen storytelling" partnership with the world's top YouTube creator, MrBeast.

"Proud to announce our partnership with @BeastPhilanthr, bringing together a storied history of improving billions of lives with next-gen storytelling that inspires action. With @MrBeast, we'll show that when kindness goes viral, big change is possible," Shah wrote on X, accompanied by a video featuring him and MrBeast founder Jimmy Donaldson.

"Next-gen storytelling" is simply another way of saying an influence operation campaign aimed at targeting young audiences with far-left messaging.

📢 We're launching a new partnership with @BeastPhilanthr to make kindness go viral. Together with @MrBeast, we will inspire young people to take action, and make big things happen.



Find out more about this exciting partnership. https://t.co/Qywwdx6Rxm pic.twitter.com/KoVRU5VxWk — The Rockefeller Foundation (@RockefellerFdn) November 24, 2025

MrBeast's demographic includes:

13–24 years old: ~55–60% (His largest, most engaged cohort.)

25–34 years old: ~22–25%

35–44 years old: ~10%

45+ years old: ~5–7%

Rockefeller Foundation president Dr. Rajiv Shah told AP News that MrBeast can emotionally connect with younger generations in ways that traditional philanthropy has failed to do.

The move signals Donaldson's sellout to globalists and dark-money-funded NGOs, as investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute recently noted that the Rockefeller Foundation is one of a handful of major philanthropies bankrolling the anti-Trump permanent protest industrial complex.

📊We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same “Riot Inc.” dark-money networks:

💰 Arabella network $79.7M+

💰 Soros network $72.1M+

💰 Ford network $51.7M+

💰Tides $45.5M+

💰 Rockefeller $28.6M+

💰 Buffett $16.6M+ pic.twitter.com/b6zFla79UP — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 16, 2025

The left is furious that Joe Rogan and other major podcasters have defected from their woke cult. Now the Rockefeller Foundation appears to be gearing up for a youth-focused propaganda operation ahead of next year's midterms and the 2028 presidential race.