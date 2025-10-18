Salesforce CEO Apologizes For Pro-Trump Comments Amid Democratic Party Machine's Outrage

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has spent years bankrolling left-wing Democrats - from Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden to progressive ballot measures across California. And look at California now. Things have deteriorated so badly that even Benioff, once the poster child of Bay Area liberalism, told The New York Times one week ago he would welcome President Trump's National Guard deployment in San Francisco.

Benioff's comment sparked a firestorm inside the Democratic Party machine. Within days, the billionaire tech titan faced mounting outrage from his own political allies, such as Democratic donor Ron Conway, who resigned from the board of the Salesforce Foundation.

Scoop: Ron Conway, the prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist and Democratic donor, resigned today from the board of the Salesforce Foundation. He told his longtime friend, Marc Benioff, he barely recognizes him anymore.

Facing mounting outrage from his own political allies and fearing exile from the progressive bubble he helped fund, Benioff walked it all back (or perhaps his lawyers/PR team) and issued a carefully worded apology on X late Friday afternoon:

Having listened closely to my fellow San Franciscans and our local officials, and after the largest and safest Dreamforce in our history, I do not believe the National Guard is needed to address safety in San Francisco. My earlier comment came from an abundance of caution around the event, and I sincerely apologize for the concern it caused. It's my firm belief that our city makes the most progress when we all work together in a spirit of partnership. I remain deeply grateful to Mayor Lurie, SFPD, and all our partners, and am fully committed to a safer, stronger San Francisco.

Having listened closely to my fellow San Franciscans and our local officials, and after the largest and safest Dreamforce in our history, I do not believe the National Guard is needed to address safety in San Francisco. My earlier comment came from an abundance of caution around… pic.twitter.com/7TRdTu7hdq — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) October 17, 2025

Surprisingly, Benioff has yet to delete this X post, showing the plunge in police officers in the crime-ridden metro area. He did not provide context that the drop began around the time the far-left city leaders pushed "defund the police" and continued other failed criminal and social justice reforms.

Benioff, traditionally a left-wing donor and advocate for progressive causes, has recently been seen taking more centrist or right-leaning positions under Trump's second term.

Venture capitalist David Sacks, who is now Trump's AI and crypto czar, wrote on X, "Dear Marc @Benioff , if the Democrats don't want you, we would be happy for you to join our team. Cancel culture is over, and we are the inclusive party."

Dear Marc @Benioff, if the Democrats don't want you, we would be happy for you to join our team. Cancel culture is over, and we are the inclusive party.

Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute reminded readers yesterday (read report) that Benioff (or maybe his foundation) is part of the "billionaire-backed networks fueling the "No Billionaires' protests."

💸 Billionaire #5: MARC BENIOFF



💸 Billionaire #5: MARC BENIOFF

Salesforce billionaire funds added $20 million+ to the mix. Together: $294.4 million from billionaire-backed networks fueling the "No Billionaires" protests. 🔥💰

Perhaps Benioff should take David Sacks' "olive leaf," as many of the nation's builders already have, by abandoning the Democratic Party that's morphed into a self-destructive machine embracing socialism, Marxism, and bowing to a globalist-aligned agenda to destroy the nation from within.