San Francisco: Clean For Xi, Not For Thee
Now wait just a damn minute...
For decades, and with increasing severity, residents of San Francisco have been forced to navigate through shit-covered streets, drug dens and criminal elements, all while the city feigned the inability to do anything about it (despite employing 6-figure 'poop patrollers' to regularly pressure-wash the sidewalks).
Now, with the announcement that the world's top commie, Chinese President Xi Jinping, will meet with President Joe Biden in The Golden City, and San Francisco was miraculously able to clean itself up, seemingly overnight.
San Francisco finally fixed the homeless crisis. All it took was a visit from a world dictator.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2023
Before Xi: After: pic.twitter.com/2WimoNHC49
REPORT: The San Francisco homeless population has "miraculously" gone missing as President Biden & Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet in the liberal city.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023
Remarkable!
The typical drug addicts & homeless who wander the city like zombies have disappeared as 20,000… pic.twitter.com/2iDpl4FHCG
San Francisco’s homeless population was entirely cleared out for Xi Jinping.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2023
The government can easily fix our cities overnight. It just doesn’t want to.pic.twitter.com/tBGmWCbwtX
For Xi visit San Francisco cleared our homeless and put about 100 new planters.— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 12, 2023
It’s amazing what can happen if government wants to actually fix things. pic.twitter.com/Ea47CJtI8g
San Francisco is finally clean and it only took Xi Jinping to do it.— Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 12, 2023
It’s amazing what our government will do for #China but not for its own citizens!
Hey Dictator Xi Jinping, can you please visit… pic.twitter.com/dpbOb225QU
Needless to say, people are asking questions, as not only does San Francisco clearly have the capability to clean up its streets, it waited to do so until the president of China came to town.
Where did they go?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2023
this was @balajis explanation pic.twitter.com/4fWxBZADKx— jamie ryan (@self_beware) November 12, 2023
In a communist city.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023
Some locals say the homeless have just been 'herded' to a different part of town.
They've been "herded" back into the Tenderloin. I was out there today. Hundreds on the streets and garbage on every corner. They cleaned up the dealers, but the homeless remain. Very sad.— T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) November 11, 2023
Others noted that San Francisco is treating a foreign leader better than their own citizens.
They lacked the motivation. They love Xi more than they love their citizens.— The Doctor (@TennantRob) November 12, 2023
Again, WTF!?