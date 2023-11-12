San Francisco: Clean For Xi, Not For Thee

Now wait just a damn minute...

For decades, and with increasing severity, residents of San Francisco have been forced to navigate through shit-covered streets, drug dens and criminal elements, all while the city feigned the inability to do anything about it (despite employing 6-figure 'poop patrollers' to regularly pressure-wash the sidewalks).

Now, with the announcement that the world's top commie, Chinese President Xi Jinping, will meet with President Joe Biden in The Golden City, and San Francisco was miraculously able to clean itself up, seemingly overnight.

San Francisco finally fixed the homeless crisis. All it took was a visit from a world dictator.



Before Xi: After: pic.twitter.com/2WimoNHC49 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2023

REPORT: The San Francisco homeless population has "miraculously" gone missing as President Biden & Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet in the liberal city.



Remarkable!



The typical drug addicts & homeless who wander the city like zombies have disappeared as 20,000… pic.twitter.com/2iDpl4FHCG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023

San Francisco’s homeless population was entirely cleared out for Xi Jinping.



The government can easily fix our cities overnight. It just doesn’t want to.pic.twitter.com/tBGmWCbwtX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2023

For Xi visit San Francisco cleared our homeless and put about 100 new planters.



It’s amazing what can happen if government wants to actually fix things. pic.twitter.com/Ea47CJtI8g — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 12, 2023

San Francisco is finally clean and it only took Xi Jinping to do it.

The government can easily fix our cities overnight. It just doesn’t want to.

It’s amazing what our government will do for #China but not for its own citizens!

Hey Dictator Xi Jinping, can you please visit… pic.twitter.com/dpbOb225QU — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 12, 2023

Needless to say, people are asking questions, as not only does San Francisco clearly have the capability to clean up its streets, it waited to do so until the president of China came to town.

Where did they go? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2023

In a communist city. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023

Some locals say the homeless have just been 'herded' to a different part of town.

They've been "herded" back into the Tenderloin. I was out there today. Hundreds on the streets and garbage on every corner. They cleaned up the dealers, but the homeless remain. Very sad. — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) November 11, 2023

Others noted that San Francisco is treating a foreign leader better than their own citizens.

They lacked the motivation. They love Xi more than they love their citizens. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) November 12, 2023

