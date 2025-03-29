Scott Jennings To CNN Panel: Democrats Morphed Into Angry Mob Cheering Violence & Chaos

Following sleazy Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's disheartening remarks about the Texas Governor's wheelchair-bound condition, GOP analyst Scott Jennings offered some words of advice to the far-left-leaning panel during Tuesday's edition of CNN NewsNight:

I don't know how Democrats appointed Jasmine Crockett as the unquestioned leader of your party, but thank God. And I think what she should do is go on TV twice as much - maybe three times as much - because everytime she appears - makes these mistakes - says something radical - it only further divides her party from the other 80% of America who can't stand this - but the problem is - there's an audience for this. I heard Jimmy Kimmel's audience cheering on Tesla vandalism; I hear that The Daily Show's audience on a tax on Elon Musk; I hear the Human Right's audience cheering on an attack on a man in a wheelchair. And I realize this is what the left has become: an angry mob of people who are cheering on attacks on a guy in a wheelchair and vandalism against people who bought people ... it's pathetic.

On X, Jennings wrote that Crockett "will learn no lessons from the "Hot Wheels" episode because the Left's angry mobs eat this stuff up," adding, "Trust me: the unquestioned head of the Democratic Party thinks is a winning vector."

Jasmine Crockett will learn no lessons from the “Hot Wheels” episode because the Left’s angry mobs eat this stuff up. Trust me: the unquestioned head of the Democratic Party thinks is a winning vector. pic.twitter.com/egtZIbPyDV — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 26, 2025

Jennings is entirely correct: The far-left has chosen the path of hate and violence, while the latest polling data from NBC News and CNN shows the party has hit its lowest approval ratings on record: 27% and 29%, respectively.

Has there ever been such a level of coordinated violence against a peaceful company?



I understand not wanting to buy a product, but this is extreme arson and destruction! https://t.co/AIL8WPt0uv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025

Democrats believe communist revolutionary tactics of firebombing Tesla showrooms and cars are socially acceptable in the era of Trump's law and order to win back votes - yet the imploding party is oblivious and tone deaf that the Overton Window shifted last year - and BLM-style color revolutions are no longer socially acceptable.