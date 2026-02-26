print-icon
Sec. Duffy "Disturbed" After Video Shows Tractor-Trailer Barreling Wrong Way Down Highway

by Tyler Durden
U.S. Secretary Sean Duffy could not believe his eyes after a dramatic video surfaced on X, showing an 18-wheeler barreling down the wrong way on a Missouri highway.

"DISTURBING: We have learned that a truck driver with a Minnesota CDL who couldn't read basic road signs spent MILES driving the wrong way in an 80 TON truck!" Duffy said.

The video was posted on X by MolonLabeBTC, in which the person in the video can be heard saying the truck driver was a "foreign invader" and was "driving southbound in the northbound lane for about three miles."

Fortunately, Duffy said, "This dangerous trucker is now out of service. @FMCSA is also investigating the carrier, Cargo Transportation LLC."

Duffy did not comment on the truck driver's immigration status, and it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions at this moment, but...

The incident highlights what the trucking advocacy group American Truckers United has warned about for quite some time: the Biden-Harris regime flooded the nation with unqualified foreign truck drivers, resulting in a series of deadly highway accidents.

Duffy and the Trump administration have been working to address these concerns and remove unqualified and undocumented truckers from the nation's highways. 

