Senate Passes DHS Funding Bill To End 40-Day Shutdown, Airport Chaos

At 2:22 a.m. EST, the Senate unanimously passed a spending bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security after a 40-day shutdown that disrupted airport security and sparked travel chaos for millions of Americans.

The bill, which excludes funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, still needs House approval and President Trump's signature. The overnight breakthrough came as airport TSA lines worsened nationwide this week, with TSA agents calling out sick or quitting due to missed paychecks.

BREAKING.



The Senate just passed funding for most of DHS for the rest of the fiscal year.



The bill funds all but ICE and *Border Patrol*



This was by unanimous voice vote. It now goes to the House, which is still in town and can vote later today.



The bill contains no… — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) March 27, 2026

Unpaid TSA agents have been calling out by the hundreds at major airports so far, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and New York, sparking long checkpoint lines. The funding lapse has led to 480 TSA workers resigning.

The breakthrough also came after President Trump added pressure on Thursday (read here), saying he would sign an order to fund TSA officers' paychecks.

"I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

President Trump pins blame on Democrats for DHS shutdown at cabinet meeting: "They need to end this shutdown immediately, or we'll have to take some very drastic measures." pic.twitter.com/Pt4pFK2wB0 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 26, 2026

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said, "Hopefully they'll be around, and we can get at least a lot of the government opened up again, and then we'll go from there."

Thune blamed unhinged Democrats for the airport chaos: "President Trump should never have had to step in to rescue TSA workers and U.S. air travel. We are here because, thanks to Democrats' determined refusal to reach an agreement, there will be no Homeland Security funding bill this year."

Democrats have widely objected to passing a DHS spending bill that includes funding for ICE and CBP. This is mostly because the president has used those federal agencies to deport illegal aliens, the very ones that Democrats let in through disastrous open borders to build a new voting bloc in their aspirations of a one-party rule nation, just like the insanity in California, Maryland, and other deeply blue states.

Punchbowl News explained there were "no winners" in this six-week standoff.

"Who won the Senate standoff? No one, in truth. Nothing really changed. Both sides wanted to have this fight, so it happened. It was another example of how little moderation is left in the Trump era, where the first instinct is to go to war," the outlet wrote in a morning note.

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