Senate Saves Mayorkas From Impeachment Threat

Senate Democrats pulled DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas's ass out of the fire on Wednesday, voting to dismiss two articles of impeachment and shutting down the possibility of a lengthy Senate trial which would shine a spotlight on the border crisis he helped to create.

Wednesday's decision marked the first time in 225 years since the Senate voted to immediately dismiss impeachment charges approved by the House vs. holding a floor trial or referring the matter to a special counsel for review.

"The charges brought against Secretary Mayorkas fail to meet the high standards of high crimes and misdemeanors. To validate this gross abuse by the House would be a grave mistake and could set a dangerous precedent for the future," warned Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who said that the House had sent over "the least legitimate, least substantive and most politicized impeachment trial ever in the history of the United States."

Mayorkas was recently revealed to have been on the board of a Soros-funded organization that's been encouraging illegal immigrants to vote for President Biden this fall.

Schumer, who isn't affected by the flood of illegal migrants that are devastating low-income Americans, moved to quash the two impeachment charges immediately after first-term Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) objected to Schumer's unanimous consent request to give senators time to debate the trial procedure and to consider resolutions brought by Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) to either hold a full trial or send the impeachment to a special committee for review.

Schmitt was protesting Schumer’s plan to eventually move to dismiss the impeachment after defeating the motions to hold a trial or refer it to committee. Cruz tried to block Schumer’s move to dismiss the charges by offering a motion to send the Senate into a private session to debate the constitutionality of the impeachment, but Democrats voted it down. Republicans offered several other motions to delay Schumer’s bid to avoid a trial, including motions to adjourn the proceedings to a later date and to table the Democratic leader’s objections. All those efforts failed on party-line votes. -The Hill

The Senate voted along party lines, ruling that the articles of impeachment were unconstitutional because they did not meet the standard of high crimes and misdemeanors - with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voting 'present' on the first article, rather than joining her Republican colleagues who voted against the articles being unconstitutional.

In February, Mayorkas became the first cabinet official impeached by the House in over 150 years.