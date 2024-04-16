Shadowy Mayorkas-Linked NGO In Mexico Tells Border Invaders To "Vote Biden"

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project posted an image on X of what they say is a flyer from a non-governmental organization operating in Mexico encouraging migrants to vote for President Biden once they arrive in the United States.

"Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open," part of the flyer read.

The Oversight Project said the flyer was initially discovered by a Muckraker journalist while touring the site of Resource Center Matamoras in Mexico.

"They [flyers] also appear to be handed out when illegal aliens use the RCM for assistance in coming to the USA," the group said.

RCM founder Gaby Zavala told one of Muckraker's journalists that she is trying to flood the US with as many illegal aliens as possible before former President Trump is reelected.

"RCM bills itself as an operation which houses functions for Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), which helps illegal aliens enter the United States," Oversight Project said, adding that disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "is a former board member of HIAS, which received numerous grants from Soros' Open Society Foundation over the years."

RCM has connections with Soros-funded non-profits operating across the US.

Meanwhile, new documents from Judicial Watch show Mayorkas has met with NGOs facilitating the border invasion.

Oversight Project concludes:

Since the Biden administration opened the floodgates, 10 million illegal immigrants invaded the nation. A complex web of NGOs is facilitating the border invasion while the administration looks the other way.

We have reported:

Meanwhile, in Mexico...

"A lot of Americans don't understand just how much Mayorkas is in bed with open borders lobby," Nate Hochman, senior advisor of America 2100, wrote on X.

