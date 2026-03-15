Cotton And Stefanik Bill Targets CCP Ties In U.S. Military Trucking

Submitted by American Truckers United,

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) have introduced the “Trucking Security and CCP Disclosure Act of 2026.” This legislation requires any carrier handling Department of War equipment to certify that neither it nor its subcontractors are owned, controlled by, or maintain significant ties to entities on the Department of Defense’s list of Chinese military companies (section 1260H of the 2021 NDAA).

American Truckers United applauds Senator Cotton for finally taking concrete action on an issue we have been aggressively raising throughout his home state of Arkansas and nationwide for the past two years. Our January Zero Hedge piece — “Watch: Migrant Chinese Trucker Caught With Trailer Load Of ‘Pu ing Gas’ For Teens” — laid bare how Beijing-linked networks exploit weak CDL enforcement. Social media footage in that report showed Chinese nationals crossing the southern border illegally, rapidly obtaining California commercial licenses, and operating heavy trucks across the country with minimal English proficiency, unverifiable backgrounds, and no meaningful oversight.

🚨NON-DOMICILE CDL DRIVER CAUGHT HAULING HIDDEN HAZMAT LOAD THRU ARKANSAS - AND ARKANSAS HIGHWAY POLICE ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS FAIL TO CHECK HIS IMMIGRATION STATUS



A non-domiciled CDL driver, licensed in California—unable to speak English and appearing to speak Mandarin… pic.twitter.com/dS0Schd3a9 — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) January 6, 2026

Cotton’s bill directly addresses the unacceptable risk of Communist China gaining visibility into U.S. military supply chains through these drivers. We welcome his focus on protecting sensitive defense cargo from foreign adversary exploitation.

However, the legislation remains narrowly scoped. The danger extends far beyond Chinese nationals or military freight alone. American Truckers United has confirmed that thousands of illegal aliens now hold legitimate Real IDs and non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses. In some cases, licenses have been issued with “NO NAME GIVEN” listed as the identifier — a glaring red flag ignored by state DMVs.

If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with “No Name Given,” that’s on them. The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws.



OHP performed an enforcement action along I-40 and apprehended 125 illegal immigrants.



This is keeping Oklahomans safe. pic.twitter.com/kNspThTk4E — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 29, 2025

Most alarmingly, in November 2025 ICE arrested Uzbek national Akhror Bozorov — wanted in Uzbekistan since 2022 for distributing terrorist propaganda and recruiting for jihad — while he was actively driving an 18-wheeler in Kansas. Bozorov entered illegally in February 2023, was released into U.S. communities under the prior administration, received work authorization in January 2024, and obtained a Pennsylvania CDL under Gov. Josh Shapiro.

🚨 BREAKING: ICE arrests illegal-immigrant trucker from Uzbekistan over alleged terror ties pic.twitter.com/QTJqiNv2bc — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 17, 2025

These cases demonstrate a systemic failure: unvetted individuals with no lawful status are legally operating 80,000-pound vehicles on America’s highways. The threat is no longer hypothetical; it is active and escalating.

We need protection for our food supplies, our medicine supplies, our energy supplies. All of it is important and all of it should be safeguarded from unvetted foreign adversaries. This current level of risk in our logistics is completely unacceptable and requires immediate action — especially during an active kinetic engagement with the country of Iran, when homeland vulnerabilities are most exploited by state and non-state actors alike.

American Truckers United calls on Senator Cotton to expand his leadership and endorse The Dalilah Law (S.3917) — the measure President Trump explicitly highlighted in his State of the Union address. The Dalilah Law demands the immediate revocation of every non- domiciled CDL issued to illegal aliens, coupled with mandatory immigration-status verification at issuance, renewal, and roadside enforcement.

PASS THE DALILAH LAW.



Dalilah Coleman was only 5 when she suffered life changing injuries caused by an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler.



What happened to Dalilah is a tragedy that could have been PREVENTED if California did not grant commercial driver’s licenses to illegal… pic.twitter.com/6LRwx1T2nS — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 25, 2026

Limiting safeguards to Chinese-linked carriers or military loads leaves the vast majority of the supply chain exposed — including the trucks hauling groceries to supermarkets, pharmaceuticals to hospitals, and fuel to power plants. Partial fixes will not su ice. Every improperly issued, unvetted, unqualified non-domiciled CDL must be revoked without delay.

America’s interstates are critical infrastructure. Allowing this enforcement vacuum to persist hands adversaries — whether state actors or terrorist networks — free access to our roads, ports, and logistics backbone at the very moment national security demands the highest vigilance.

The time for incremental steps has passed. Meaningful reform starts with total revocation and real vetting. Senator Cotton has shown he can lead on this issue — now is the moment to go all the way.