Shocking Video Reveals Democrats Stuffed Nearly 3,000 Illegals Into Chicago Warehouse 

A new video has surfaced on X showing the location of a warehouse in the Chicago metro area where nearly 3,000 illegal migrants have been packed into. This comes as the US southern border continues to spiral out of control as disastrous open border policies by the Biden administration have flooded major metro areas with hundreds of thousands of illegals, if not more.

"I honestly couldn't believe it when I first heard it. 2700 illegals being housed in a warehouse in south Chicago (2241 S. Halsted St)," Ben Bergquam, a reporter for Real America's Voice News, said in a post on X.

Bergquam continued, "People have no idea how bad this is going to get! The truth about the Democrat's illegal invasion: drugs, prostitution, child trafficking, and modern-day slavery."

I honestly couldn’t believe it when I first heard it. 2700 illegals being housed in a warehouse in south Chicago (2241 S. Halsted St). And this is only one of over 56 locations being used. People have no idea how bad this is going to get! The truth about the democrats illegal… pic.twitter.com/aO33dQNoDX — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) December 11, 2023

In late September, local media CBS 2 reported that the 2241 S. Halsted St. warehouse would house upwards of 400 families with children, with plans to expand to 1,000. If Bergquam's figures are correct, the warehouse is quickly running out of room.

Just last week, sources with the Customs and Border Protection confirmed to Fox News that Tuesday was the largest single-day illegal migrant encounter ever on the US-Mexico border.

The invasion continues… the Democrats are desperate to get as many illegals into the country before they lose power. pic.twitter.com/NSWW9WyPUC — @amuse (@amuse) December 7, 2023

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, since President Biden took office, there have been more than 9 million illegal entries into the US on the southern border.

Meanwhile, other failing progressive metro areas, like New York City, are being overrun by illegal migrants.

I’m in NYC this weekend, and seeing the illegal migrant crisis in person is absolutely ALARMING.



They’re literally given THOUSANDS of dollars by taxpayers to just run amok through the city.



BIDEN IS DOING NOTHING AT ALL TO FIX THIS! pic.twitter.com/iQXkT0wyJY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 9, 2023

As NYC's asylum seeker crisis worsens, the mercury dips and new shelter deadlines approach for the arrivals, advocates are worried migrants could face a long, cold winter.



“This becomes even more of a life-and-death issue as the weather gets cold.”https://t.co/kpKR5G9y5N — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 10, 2023

It's not hard to recognize why Democrats are welcoming illegals with open arms ahead of the 2024 election cycle:

And this.

NY Lawmaker Claims "Smoking Gun" In NYC Migrant Voter Fraud Scheme https://t.co/C6PvZt4ofy — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 4, 2023

While Democrats lose the black vote...

Democrats are focused on a new voting base coming over the southern border.