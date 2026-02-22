Shotgun-Wielding Man Killed By Law Enforcement After Breaching Mar-a-Lago's Security Perimeter

U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi reported on X that a young male was shot and killed after breaching the security perimeter at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, the private resort owned by President Donald Trump.

Guglielmi said the incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. ET, when the man, in his early 20s, was shot by Secret Service agents following an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago.

"The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can," the spokesman said.

Guglielmi continued:

U.S. Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual, and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter. No U.S. Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured. No Secret Service protectees were present at the location at the time of the incident.

He said the individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & @PBCountySheriff after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning. A press briefing with additional details will be held at 9:00 a.m with @FBI and Palm Beach County. pic.twitter.com/jAXhdb1xEL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 22, 2026

Earlier, Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw told reporters at a press conference that the young man was "ordered to drop the two pieces of equipment he had with him. At that time, he put down the gas can and raised the shotgun to a shooting position."

Bradshaw said two agents and the deputy "fired their weapons to neutralize the threat."

Sheriff Bradshaw provides details after a man who was carrying a gascan and a shotgun was shot and killed at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/lw4kGVLNHb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 22, 2026

He noted that the suspect was from North Carolina and had been reported missing by his family a few days earlier. A preliminary investigation shows he may have acquired a shotgun during his travels, as officers found the box for the gun in his vehicle.

Bradshaw said investigators are compiling a psychological profile of the deceased individual and investigating the motive. When asked whether the individual was known to law enforcement, Bradshaw replied, "Not right now."

The incident was a few miles from his West Palm Beach golf club, where unhinged leftist Ryan Routh attempted to assassinate Trump during the 2024 election. Routh was recently sentenced to life behind bars.

*Developing...